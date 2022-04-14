Over 150,000 Orders For Skottie Young & Kyle Straham Twig #1 at Image

As the old saying goes: A single twig breaks, but the bundle of twigs is strong. And according to sources inside Image Comics they've got a big ol' bundle of twigs! We're hearing reports from inside the publisher that orders at FOC (Final Order Cut-Off, the last date retailers can change their orders without penalty) for Skottie Young & Kyle Strahm's Twig #1 are already topping 150,000.

But who is really surprised by this? With Young's strong sales track on I Hate Fairyland (and a return of that series on Substack, which will be followed by its return to Image) alongside the popularly reordered trade collections of awards-darling YA fantasy Middlewest, we're not going out on a limb, when we suggest that Twig will make perfect tinder for a sales wildfire for Image this year. Sorry, I'll leaf it out going forward.

Young is known for a whimsical style that put him on the map (and all those covers too of course…) Image is projecting this series to be a breakout hit in both the reader market and the speculator market—so everybody wins.

And paired with Kyle Strahm? Hard to find a better match. Strahm's earlier work on Image's Spread won over the direct market (or rather took over the direct market?) and his similarly offbeat style makes for the perfect complement to Young's on a fantasy story like this.

Looking forward to seeing where they take us?

TWIG #1 (OF 5) CVR A STRAHM

IMAGE COMICS

MAR220035

(W) Skottie Young (A/CA) Kyle Strahm

SERIES PREMIERE Eisner Award-winning I HATE FAIRYLAND and MIDDLEWEST writer SKOTTIE YOUNG and artist KYLE STRAHM (SPREAD, UNEARTH) come together for an all-new epic fantasy/adventure miniseries! It's the first day of Twig's new job as a journeyer on a JEFF SMITH's Bone-esque quest to save a The Dark Crystal/Labyrinth-style world. Join our hesitant hero for an inspiring and imaginative tale of hope, heartache, and determination to overcome insurmountable odds!In Shops: May 04, 2022 SRP: $3.99