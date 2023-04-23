Pandora Gets A Collection in Frank Miller Presents July 2023 Solicits Frank Miller Presents their first collection of their Pandora series by Chris Silvestri, Anthony Maranville and Emma Kubert in their July 2023

Why is it that every publisher Dan DiDio runs has to have a prominent character called Pandora? Maybe you will discover in Frank Miller Present' first collection of their Pandora series by Chris Silvestri, Anthony Maranville and Emma Kubert in the Frank Miller Presents July 2023 solicits and solicitations, as well as the latest issue of Dan DiDio's Ancient Enemies with Danilo Beyruth. Sin City and more Ronin to come…

FRANK MILLERS PANDORA TP AWAKENING

FRANK MILLER PRESENTS LLC

MAY231224

(W) Chris Silvestri, Anthony Maranville (A) Emma Kubert

What if you could have everything you ever wanted, but it was at everyone else's expense. Drawn to a relic that can deliver her hearts desires, Annabeth Dean uses this power in an attempt to recreate the world and fill her empty life with friendship and love. But the power comes at a price and he "perfect world" is replacing the real one around us. Annabeth now has all she's ever wanted, but her better place is an invasion… and she's the gateway to the end of the world. Only she can stop it, but to do so, she must sacrifice everything she loves… In Shops: Aug 30, 2023 SRP: 14.99

ANCIENT ENEMIES #5 (OF 6) CVR A BEYRUTH

FRANK MILLER PRESENTS LLC

MAY231225

MAY231226 – ANCIENT ENEMIES #5 (OF 6) CVR B ALIEN MUTANT BIG SISTERS – 5.99

(W) Dan DiDio (CA) Joe Prado, Alex Sinclair (A / CA) Danilo Beyruth

In this penultimate issue, The Djinni's ship is revealed as the Greater Good release an army of alien warriors hellbent on conquering Earth. Meanwhile the cities of Americana and Citadel begin choosing sides in preparation for the final battle between Djinni and First Responder. In Shops: Jul 26, 2023 SRP: 5.99