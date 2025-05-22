Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Massive Indies, Panick

Panick Entertainment's August 2025 Solicits Includes Bleeding Cool

Panick Entertainment's August 2025 solicits and solicitations for T.A.M.A. #1... includes Bleeding Cool

Panick Entertainment makes their debut in Lunar Distribution's catalogue, as part of the Massive Indies section, in which Massive Publishing don't actually need to list their own books, instead they are listing a bunch of smaller publishers and taking a cut for placing them inside their own Lunar distribution contract. It's nice work if you can get it. And that's how T.A.M.A #1 by Adam Schlagman, Doug Pasko and Daniel HDR gets in there with covers by Dustin Nguyen and Tony Fleecs.

But also, bizarrely, entire articles about Panick and T.A.M.A. cut and pasted from Screen Rant, Slash Film and… Bleeding Cool. No, I didn't get asked. No, I don't mind. Yes, it is a bit weird and I'm okay with that… here's the full Panick Entertainment listing.

TAMA #1 (OF 6) CVR A DUSTIN NGUYEN

(W) Adam Schlagman, Doug Pasko (A) Daniel HDR (CA) Dustin Nguyen

THE VIRTUAL PET THAT WANTS TO KILL 'EM ALL! PANICK ENTERTAINMENT unleashes its debut title T.A.M.A.. We all had 'em—virtual pets like Tamagotchis, NeoPets, and Digimon. But what if, after years of neglect, one returned… for revenge? When a grieving, lonely teen stumbles upon an old virtual pet system, he finds comfort. But when gruesome deaths begin to follow, he wonders—could his digital companion be responsible? T.A.M.A. mixes the nostalgia of virtual pets with the generational phenomenon of Pokémon. Interior art by Daniel HDR (Masters of the Universe), Cover A by Dustin Nguy?n (Descender, Robin & Batman). Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/6/2025

Panick Entertainment is a new comic publisher that says it is "dedicated to modernizing horror and sci-fi comics for readers and rattling the status quo of genre comic storytelling". Kris Longo, former publisher of Heavy Metal Magazine and Sales Manager at DC Comics is the new CEO of Panick Entertainment. Adam Schlagman, former DC film exec is head of studio. Executive producer of CW series The Outpost, Doug Pasko, is COO, and Mark McCann, writer for Opus and Heavy Metal, is a chief creative officer. Two old friends of mine, former DC Comics manager of finance Charles Christopher Chiang, is the new company's CFO, and Chris Ryall, the former publisher and editor of IDW, is chief advisor on slate development, branding, and world-building.

The company states that it aims to focus on genre storytelling, beginning with comics, including actor and comic book writer David Dastmalchian, who is co-writing with Leah Kilpatrick, Panick Entertainment's first comic, a five-issue horror series. Bart Sears, Michelle Sears, Shannon Eric Denton, Dirk Blackman, Brendan Columbus, and Tehani Farr are also creating comics for the new publisher, which they plan to use as a basis to expand into other media.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!