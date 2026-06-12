Posted in: Collectibles, Movies | Tagged: amc, Disclosure Day, regal

Disclosure Day Invades Theaters New Promos & Popcorn Buckets

Get ready to beam up some delicious collectibles, drinks, and popcorn this weekend for the debut of Disclosure Day

Article Summary Disclosure Day lands in theaters this weekend, with Steven Spielberg returning to sci-fi for a major summer event.

The limited Disclosure Day Stag Popcorn Bucket is available by online pre-order only and will not be sold in theaters.

AMC is offering Disclosure Day mystery buttons, IMAX posters, themed popcorn tins, and custom Freestyle drinks.

Regal joins the Disclosure Day rollout with a collectible combo, themed beverages, and a movie-inspired travel sweepstakes.

Steven Spielberg is officially returning to the world of extraterrestrial storytelling as Disclosure Day arrives in theaters this weekend. The highly anticipated sci-fi thriller follows humanity's response to a shocking revelation that we may not be alone in the universe. This marks Spielberg's latest return to a genre he helped define with classics like Close Encounters of the Third Kind and E.T. Starring Emily Blunt and Josh O'Connor, the film has quickly become one of the summer's biggest theatrical events, and theaters are celebrating the release with a surprising amount of collectible merchandise and exclusive promotions.

Leading the charge is the limited-edition Disclosure Day Stag Popcorn Bucket, a unique creature-inspired collectible that is perfect for celebrating the beauty of this thriller. The bucket is available exclusively through online pre-orders and will receive only a single production run, making it one of the more limited theater collectibles of the year. AMC, Regal, Cinemark, and other participating chains are offering the bucket online, but it will not be sold inside theaters. Pre-orders are currently open while supplies last, with shipments scheduled for later this year.

The fun does not stop there. AMC locations are offering opening-day mystery buttons, exclusive IMAX promotional posters, and their own themed popcorn tins. But they were sure to give their own twist to the film's release by adding a special selection of Freestyle drink combinations inspired by the film. On top of that, Regal is joining the celebration with its own Disclosure Day Collectible Combo featuring exclusive artwork, themed beverages, and even a travel sweepstakes tied to the movie's release. All of these are simple releases, but they can all easily enhance your movie theater experience.

Movie theater collectibles continue to become a major part of the theatrical experience, and Disclosure Day is clearly embracing that trend. Between the online-exclusive Stag Bucket, theater-exclusive merchandise, specialty drinks, and opening-weekend giveaways, Spielberg's latest sci-fi mystery is giving fans plenty of reasons to arrive early. If you're planning to catch Disclosure Day on the big screen this weekend, be sure to check with your local theater to see which exclusives are available before they disappear.

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