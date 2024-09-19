Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Cosmic Lion, December 2024

Parafrenic Launches in Cosmic Lion Productions' December 2024 Solicits

Parafrenic by by Gary Cramer and Tate Griffen launches as a graphic novel in Cosmic Lion Productions' December 2024 solicits.

Article Summary Parafrenic by Gary Cramer and Tate Griffen launches as a graphic novel in Cosmic Lion's December 2024 solicits.

Parafrenic follows half-man half-monster Paris Larkoff navigating Vagrant Street's creepy creatures and acting gigs.

Matt Howarth's Termite Mound #2 continues his sci-fi saga, introducing a daring climb to free a society under siege.

Cosmic Lion Productions, founded by Eli Schwab, now has Diamond distribution, expanding its reach in the comics industry.

Cosmic Lion Productions brings its December 2024 solicits and solicitations to the yard a little early. They include the graphic novel version ParaFrenic by Gary Cramer and Tate Griffen, originally a self published webcomic. And the second issue of a comic by one of my favourite comic creators of all time, Matt Howarth, creator of Those Annoying Post Bros, Savage Henry, Star Crossed, and Bugtown. And here with The Termite Mound #2. Cosmic Lion Productions, which is around three years old, was founded by Cosmic Lion publisher Eli Schwab and recently gained Diamond distribution.

PARAFRENIC

Writer/Artist/Cover – Gary Cramer and Tate Griffen

In Parafrenic, Cramer and his collaborator, Tate Griffen, tell the story of half-man half-monster Paris Larkoff (a.k.a. Parafrenic) as he tries to navigate the dangerous Vagrant Street. How will he survive the creepy crazy creatures that inhabit it while trying to make a buck as an actor in a world where it isn't always evident that the cameras have started (or stopped) rolling? Featuring truly unique stories with organic and authentic cultural references (consistent with creators who grew up in the '70s and '80s), incredibly detailed art, and more monsters per panel than any comic out there, Parafrenic is an entertaining and completely original offering in the world of comic books that must be seen – and read – to be believed!

TERMITE MOUND #2 (OF 3)

Writer/Artist/Cover – Matt Howarth

Rescued from Howarth's '90s era vaults, Termite Mound is a brand new sci-fi epic which stands alongside the work he created with Star Crossed and Keif Llama. When one man climbs to the top of the termite mound, will his daring act free a society under siege? And will the mysterious dreadlocked man keep him safe along the way? This three-issue saga kicks off Cosmic Lion's wider Matt Howarth Library and reintroduces the creator to a modern indie comics audience.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!