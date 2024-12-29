Posted in: Comics, Comixology, Current News | Tagged: ablaze, parliament of rooks

Parliament Of Rooks & Cold Hard Cash in Ablaze's March 2025 Solicits

More Comixology Originals series find a print home with Ablaze Publishing in their March 2025 solicits and solicitations, though most scheduled for April and May. Including Cold Hard Cash by Gary Phillips and Adriana Melo and Parliament Of Rooks by Abigail Jill Harding and Richard Starkings…

COLD HARD CASH TP VOL 01 A MARTHA CHAINEY ESCAPADE (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

JAN251042

(W) Gary Phillips (A / CA) Adriana Melo

Former Vegas showgirl Martha Chainey is a statuesque WOC with a penchant for martial arts. Done with the spotlight and the forty-pound headdresses, Martha's foregone the usual path of winding up arm candy and has taken up a career as a courier of off-the-books money. Cold, hard cash. When a former colleague (with a more legit line of work) asks her to discreetly recover 10 million dollars in stolen funds, of course Martha's on the case. The mission takes her all over California and through more than a few mooks…but will her head-slamming sleuth skills be enough to recover the cash? Cold Hard Cash brings one of crime writer Gary Phillips' heroines, Martha Chainey, from novels to comics, with the creative team of Gary Phillips, Adriana Melo, John Kalisz, and Tom Napolitano. Collects issues #1-5 of Cold Hard Cash, originally released digitally by Comixology Originals, in print from ABLAZE for the first time.

In Shops: May 21, 2025

MEDUSA & PERSEUS HC (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

JAN251043

(W) Andre Breinbauer (A / CA) Andre Breinbauer

Was Medusa a monster? Was Perseus a hero? André Breinbauer explores the famous mythological tale in his debut graphic novel, telling the story from two differing perspectives. Abused by a god and cursed by a goddess for her indiscretion, Medusa is subject to cruel circumstances. Perseus, still a child, is a plaything of the powerful. Featuring a unique storytelling device, Medusa + Perseus is read from both sides, offering parallel points-of-view before the characters' legendary clash when they meet in the middle.

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

ALL THE PEOPLE I HAVE BEEN HC (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

JAN251044

(W) Alfonso Casas (A / CA) Alfonso Casas

It's better to laugh in life. And, if possible, to laugh at yourself. In this new graphic novel, cartoonish Alfonso Casas reflects on the various phases of life, portraited through beautiful illustrations created to remind us of the power of our thoughts and the new worlds in which we constantly find ourselves. As in his previous title, Monster Mind, Casas focuses on the premise that all humans live their own lives, within their own minds, which deserve to be treated with grace as our homes among this crazy, big, diverse world.

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

PARLIAMENT OF ROOKS TP (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

JAN251046

(W) Abigail Jill Harding, Richard Starkings (A / CA) Abigail Jill Harding

: This Eisner Nominee for Best Digital comic is proudly presented in print by ABLAZE! After waking from a strange dream, architect Darius Ravenscar makes plans to head to the city of Eborvik to show the princess the designs she had commissioned. However, at the masquerade ball, it becomes clear that something is terribly wrong. Collects issues #1-5 of Parliament of Rooks, originally released by Comixology Originals.

In Shops: Jun 18, 2025

BREAKER NEW WAVES OMNIBUS GN VOL 02 (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

JAN251047

(W) Jeon Geuk-Jin (A / CA) Park Jin-Hwan

After training under Master Jeon, Si-woon faces off against Ji-geon Yu of the Mighty Dragon Clan. Still deprived of his ki, the young fighter must persevere in order to force respect from his opponent in the ongoing struggle between the Murim's clans. Of course, no sooner is one threat dealt with than another emerges, each greater than the last…

Plus: a familiar face reappears!

The Breaker: New Waves continues the captivating story of Si-woon Lee and the martial arts underworld. The much-anticipated sequel to the best-selling, critically acclaimed manhwa action series is here!

In Shops: May 28, 2025

WITCH OF MINE VOL 1-4 BOX SET

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

JAN251053

(W) Haeyoon (A / CA) MAS

: In these times, if you're too good at something or simply too beautiful, you're called a witch. But there also exist magical beings called witches, who have the power to travel through both time and different dimensions, and sometimes do in the pursuit of love with human beings.

Witch of Mine follows several interconnected stories of "sisters" and familiars within a collective of witches as they interact with the human world, experiencing life's joys and pains. They discover love, rejection, mortality, and hope…sometimes transcending worlds in pursuit of their desires.

Collecting all 4 print volumes of the series at a special price, this Box Set offers a beautiful and bittersweet sampling of manhwa storytelling.

In Shops: May 28, 2025

HAPPYLAND VOL 1-2 COLLECTED SET

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

JAN251054

(W) Shingo Honda (A / CA) Shingo Honda

Welcome to Happyland, an extreme amusement park!

The Komiya family is not unusual in any way, two parents who love each other and their two children, who are healthy, happy, and accomplished at school and with extracurriculars. In appearance, they're an ideal family that has everything going for them!

At least… That's what they believed until the father decided to take them to spend a day at Happyland Park. In this park with its extreme attractions, the most shameful secrets will emerge in the most literally explosive way possible! A horrifying and gory tale of survival begins in this first of two volumes by Shingo Honda!

Collecting the complete, 2-volume story, this collected set is being offered at a specially discounted price, perfect for fans of boundary-pushing horror manga!

In Shops: May 28, 2025

FAR CRY ESPERANZAS TEARS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER PACK

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

JAN251055

(W) Mathieu Mariolle (A) Afif Khaled, Salaheddine Basti (CA) VARIOUS

For Juan Cortez, guerrilla warfare is a profession. Death, a hobby. There are many such people, plagued by addictions. Some can only find sensation in the extreme, others can't do without euphoric substances. Juan Cortez is a guerrilla warfare addict. For years, he's traveled among conflict zones, offering his experience and training to the highest bidder. This time, fate has led him to Santa Costa, a South American country that curiously reminds him of Yara, his native land. Because here, as on the island of Anton Castillo, the recent discovery of a rare resource, a mineral called "Tantalum," has upset the economy of a small nation previously ignored.

Collecting all 4 issues of the series, this collectible cover pack offers limited-edition virgin variants used in publication of this hit series, all at a specially discounted price. Limited to 155!

#1 – Genzoman Virgin Variant

#2 – Genzoman Virgin Variant

#3 – Andy Belanger Virgin Variant

#4 – Andy Belanger Virgin Variant

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

