Pat Shand & Rio Burton's Azza The Barbed From Scout Comics

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Pat Shand and Rio Burton's new comic book for Scout Comics,  Azza The Barbed was mentioned in passing at the publisher's presentation to the ComicsPRO Retailer Summit held this weekend. But what is it? Who is it? Who else is on it?

Pat Shand & Rio Burton's Azza The Barbed From Scout Comics
Pat Shand & Rio Burton's Azza The Barbed From Scout Comics

Well, a quick Twitter search reveals that in May 2019, Pat Shand tweeted  "Just finished a script for a creator-owned pitch I'm working on with @RioBurtonArtist. Comics publishers, let's talk — because you KNOW we're going to make this beautiful book happen. Let's make some magic together. #AzzaTheBarbed" And three years later, here we are.

Pat Shand & Rio Burton's Azza The Barbed From Scout Comics

And Rio Burton has been tweeting sporadic artwork since. In August last year, Rio Burton tweeted this as a new project between Rio, Pat and Jim Campbell. stating "Comic Announcement! We are currently working on Azza the Barbed, a fantasy tale of forgiveness and redemption. I am pumped to show you all this world we are creating"

Pat Shand Azza

And a couple of weeks ago "Chipping away at Azza The Barbed coming sooooooooonnnn- ish. <3 Written by @PatShand Art by Myself Lettered by @CampbellLetters" and stating "I'm REALLY REALLY excited for you all to meet Azza the Barbed. Every time I open a new page to work on I'm grinning ear to ear."

Pat Shand & Rio Burton's Azza The Barbed From Scout Comics

Looks like whoever she may be, Scout Comics will be her home later in 2022. As well as something mysterious from Zack Kaplan! Soon to be revealed!

Scout Comics

See? just like that. Also retailers attending ComicsPRO were eligible to reveive ashcans copies of Azza The Barbed and other titles… so I guess look for them to pop up on eBay at some point as well. Because that's what happens these days. And yes, that's Agent Of Worlde not Agent Of Worldle. Maybe they should change the title to get some sweer sweet SEO?

Pat Shand & Rio Burton's Azza The Barbed From Scout Comics

Pat Shand & Rio Burton's Azza The Barbed From Scout Comics

 

 

 

 

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.