Pat Shand & Rio Burton's Azza The Barbed From Scout Comics

Pat Shand and Rio Burton's new comic book for Scout Comics, Azza The Barbed was mentioned in passing at the publisher's presentation to the ComicsPRO Retailer Summit held this weekend. But what is it? Who is it? Who else is on it?

Well, a quick Twitter search reveals that in May 2019, Pat Shand tweeted "Just finished a script for a creator-owned pitch I'm working on with @RioBurtonArtist. Comics publishers, let's talk — because you KNOW we're going to make this beautiful book happen. Let's make some magic together. #AzzaTheBarbed" And three years later, here we are.

And Rio Burton has been tweeting sporadic artwork since. In August last year, Rio Burton tweeted this as a new project between Rio, Pat and Jim Campbell. stating "Comic Announcement! We are currently working on Azza the Barbed, a fantasy tale of forgiveness and redemption. I am pumped to show you all this world we are creating"

And a couple of weeks ago "Chipping away at Azza The Barbed coming sooooooooonnnn- ish. <3 Written by @PatShand Art by Myself Lettered by @CampbellLetters" and stating "I'm REALLY REALLY excited for you all to meet Azza the Barbed. Every time I open a new page to work on I'm grinning ear to ear."

Looks like whoever she may be, Scout Comics will be her home later in 2022. As well as something mysterious from Zack Kaplan! Soon to be revealed!

See? just like that. Also retailers attending ComicsPRO were eligible to reveive ashcans copies of Azza The Barbed and other titles… so I guess look for them to pop up on eBay at some point as well. Because that's what happens these days. And yes, that's Agent Of Worlde not Agent Of Worldle. Maybe they should change the title to get some sweer sweet SEO?