Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum Write M.O.D.O.K Comic From Marvel

Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum are showrunners of the upcoming animated Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. show on Hulu. Patton even does the voice of the Mental Organism Designed Only For Killing. And, it seems, they are also writing a Marvel M.O.D.O.K. comic book, coming out in December, and drawn by Scott Hepburn. And it appears with M.O.D.O.K. Head Games, they are looking to give this character a little more depth than he has been given over his many decades being published from Marvel Comics.

In the cartoon, Patton Oswalt stars as MODOK, a supervillain struggling to handle his company and family. Aimee Garcia, Ben Schwartz, Melissa Fumero, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Beck Bennett, Jon Daly, and Sam Richardson also star. M.O.D.O.K. was officially announced with a series order at Hulu in February 2019, Oversight of the series was moved to Marvel Studios in December 2019 when Marvel Television was folded into that company. And now – a comic. Could this be Kevin Feige's influence?

M.O.D.O.K.: HEAD GAMES #1 (of 4)

JORDAN BLUM & PATTON OSWALT (W) • SCOTT HEPBURN (A) • Cover by CULLY HAMNER

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY DOALY

From Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum, showrunners of the upcoming animated Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. show on Hulu, comes a journey into the mind of one of the biggest heads in the Marvel Universe! M.O.D.O.K. is the ruthless and brilliant leader of the terrorist organization AIM, outsmarting heroes and outmaneuvering his cutthroat colleagues gunning for his position… but when he begins to be haunted by memories of a family he never had, it leaves him unsure if he is losing his freakishly-large mind, or if perhaps there is a lot more to this enormous mind… or if there is something more sinister behind these visions.

32 PGS./RATED T+ …$3.99