Patton Oswalt Joins Money Shot in Vault Comics' January 2025 Solicits

Patton Oswalt joins Tim Seeley and Garth Graham on Money Shot: Big Bang #0 in Vault Comics' January 2025 solicits and solicitations

Patton Oswalt will join Tim Seeley and Garth Graham for a brand new Money Shot series at Vault Comics, as part of their January 2025 solicits and solicitation with Money Shot: Big Bang #0. The sex-positive erotic sci-fi comedy focuses on always breaking the prime directive…

MONEY SHOT BIG BANG #0 (OF 5) CVR A GARTH GRAHAM (MR)

(W) Sarah Beattie, Tim Seeley, Patton Oswalt (A) Rebekah Isaacs, Caroline Leigh Layne, Gisele Lagace, Garth Graham (CA) Garth Graham

The sexiest #0 issue ever! Take a trip through time, from the origins of the intrepid XXX-plorers to a peek at the future with Money Shot: Big Bang #0. Patton Oswalt and Garth Graham join Tim Seeley for the funniest and naughtiest arc of Money Shot yet, and here's where you get all caught up before diving into the future. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/15/2025

LILITH #4 (OF 5) CVR A CORIN HOWELL (MR)

(W/A/CA) Corin Howell

Now that the gooby monster is just a puddle of, well, goo… things should be smooth sailing for Lilith, right? Not exactly. With the language of the Book of Babylon still a mystery, and Michael offering a shifty deal, Lilith may have a few problems on her hands. And there's this creepy priest that keeps following her around. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/8/2025

KID MAROON #3 (OF 4) CVR A VICTOR SANTOS

(W) Christopher Cantwell, Victor Santos (A/CA) Victor Santos

Kid Maroon is headed to the scariest place he can imagine: home. He left his mother, father, and the small town of Tiny Falls behind years ago for hard-boiled detective work, but when the time comes for him and his friends to lay low, Kid must confront his past and ask himself…should he have ever left in the first place? And what happens when his dangerous life runs smack dab into the innocence of his childhood? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/22/2025

LILITH TP VOL 01

(W/A/CA) Corin Howell

Lilith is an immortal who's been banished from her home, a dimensional plane suspiciously similar to mankind's idea of Hell. She's been posing as a model on Earth while secretly preying on humans… that is, until she runs into Penelope, a sweet bookstore owner with a tome that might hold the secret to returning Lilith to her dimension. If the mismatched pair doesn't end up falling in love first! Collects the entire first volume of Corin Howell's devilishly delicious demon. Retail: $19.99 In-Store Date: 2/26/2025

