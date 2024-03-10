Posted in: Comics, Current News, Manga | Tagged: Asian, barbican, Bowers Museum, california, paul gravett, Santa Ana

Paul Gravett Curates Asian Comics Gallery, Just Opened In California

Paul Gravett has curated a new exhibition on Asian comic books for The Barbican, Asian Comics: Evolution of an Art Form.

Paul Gravett has curated a new exhibition on Asian comic books for The Barbican, Asian Comics: Evolution of an Art Form which has just opened in The Bowers in Santa Ana, California. Created in close collaboration with a diverse team of over twenty international advisors, it has more than 500 featured works, including delicate Japanese woodblock prints, intricate Hindu scroll paintings, digital media wonders, mass-produced comics, and contemporary illustrations; Asian Comics is described as the most extensive collection of artworks from the continent ever.

"Formerly titled Mangasia: Wonderlands of Asian Comics, this exhibition has already toured in France and Italy, but makes its North American debut at Bowers Museum. Asian Comics: Evolution of an Art Form presents the largest-ever selection of original artworks from Asian comics, displayed alongside their printed, mass-produced forms. This exhibition is a vivid journey through the art of comics and visual storytelling across Asia. From its historical roots to the most recent digital innovations, the exhibition looks to popular Japanese manga and beyond, highlighting key creators, characters, and publications. Explore thriving contemporary comics cultures and traditional graphic narrative art forms from places including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mongolia, North Korea, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Tibet, and Vietnam.

"Visitors to Asian Comics will dive into a kaleidoscope of diverse stories, from fantastical folklore, pivotal historical moments, revealing memoirs, and challenging expressions of freedom. Discover acclaimed and influential creators from Osamu Tezuka, Zao Dao, Morel, Hur Young Man, and Lat to genre innovators and under-represented artists, including Abhishek Singh and Miki Yamamoto. See how their work has influenced cinema, animation, fashion, visual art, music, and video games, and get creative in the accompanying maker space that's fun for all ages.

"Curated by Paul Gravett with a team of more than twenty international advisors, Asian Comics features over 400 works — the largest selection of artworks from the continent — including Japanese woodblock prints, Hindu scroll paintings, digital media, printed comics, and contemporary illustrations. This unique exhibition makes its North American debut at Bowers Museum and offers a gateway to an unexplored world of graphic storytelling and its artistic value. Gravett states "I'm very excited to bring the Asian Comics exhibition to the Bowers Museum. The diverse communities of Southern California are the ideal audience for this multitudinous exhibition. The vibrant comics of Asia can bridge cultures and invite us to discover the realities and dreams of their creators and readers."

"Section 5 of this exhibit contains adult material intended for mature audiences only. This section is partitioned from the rest of the gallery for discretion. Visitors under age 18, and those wishing to skip Section 5, may enjoy an art activity area (located outside the partition) before moving on to Section 6." Dr. Seán O'Harrow, Director of the Bowers Museum, states, "This exhibition not only celebrates the artistry of comics but also emphasizes their role in preserving culture, history, and personal stories. We are thrilled to provide our visitors a window into this captivating world and another entry point for exploring world cultures."

Today Paul Gravett presented an illustrated overview of some of the key creators and their characters, exploring several unique techniques developed in Asian comics and considered the form's current trends and changes in the digital era.

Other connected events include;

