Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: peach momoko, ultimate x-men

Peach Momoko On The Reception To Ultimate X-Men

This week, Marvel Comics published Ultimate X-Men #1 by Peach Momoko,. the best-selling comic book of the week.

Article Summary Peach Momoko's Ultimate X-Men #1 tops sales charts, showcasing her unique style.

Ultimate X-Men redefined with horror elements and a focus on outsider youth.

Yo Mutsu addresses divided fan reactions and explains the series' direction.

Next issues introduce Maystorm, with further exploration of new mutant lives.

This week, Marvel Comics published Ultimate X-Men #1 by Peach Momoko, the third book from their new Ultimate line. It was the best-selling comic book of the week, while the latest printing of Ultimate Spider-Man #1 took tenth place. But funnily enough, not everyone picked up the new comic by the Japanese manga artist discovered for America by Grant Morrison at Heavy Metal Magazine, and creator of the Demon Days saga, which vastly reinterpreted Marvel characters along the lines of classic Japanese myth and storytelling tradition, were expecting a reinterpretation of the X-Men story along the lines of classic Japanese myth and storytelling tradition. But that's what they got. It is a horror story about a young girl being haunted by her dead friend who has committed suicide and exhibits a strange new power when under threat. I thought it was rather good, and a refreshing change from the norm. But clearly, not everyone else did.

Peach Momoko's partner and art manager, Yo Mutsu, who manages Peach Momoko's social media, posted to Facebook, "Peach's Ultimate X-men issue one released few days ago. She has been working super hard. And the editors and Zack Davisson has been working hard with Peach's script and story and the tight deadline too. Peach is researching more about the X-Men to show respect (but also making sure she still has a unique idea). We are also actually having to do less traveling to shows because of the tight monthly deadlines. Been seeing a lot of positive feedback which we are relieved and making us confident. We also see some hate. (Which we understand and are cool about it too). Peach's art and story direction isn't for everyone. We understand. but it really questions me when we see people say "this isn't x-men". I didn't think a X-men book always needed the main popular characters. True, we don't have a big team… yet. it is only issue 1. we are in the process of building. We thought the theme of X-men was about young kids that are seen as outsiders trying to navigate life. (then builds up to all those drama and battles). We think we are on the right direction with the story and will be true to Peach's voice. It might be slow. It might not be super hero style battles. They might not be wearing suits. But they are mutants. And eventually, there will be a team. So hope everyone that read it (like it or not) give us a chance and enjoy a different vision of the x-men."

A follow-up post reads, "Issue two of "Ultimate X-men" will debut Mei Igarashi a.k.a Maystorm. She is a Japanese schoolgirl that idolizes Storm."

Here's what's going down…. and when.

ULTIMATE X-MEN #1

MARVEL COMICS

JAN240496

(W) Peach Momoko (A/CA) Peach Momoko

Visionary creator PEACH MOMOKO (DEMON DAYS, STAR WARS) creates a new generation of X-Men for an all-new universe! Hisako Ichiki is a teenage girl who just wants to live a normal life – go to school, hang out with her friends, ignore the political strife broiling over after the events of ULTIMATE INVASION – but life has other plans for her. In Japan, urban legends have sprung to life and brought some unusual new powers with them…Meet Armor, Maystorm and a group of new Ultimate X-Men the likes of which you've never seen before! Rated T+In Shops: Mar 06, 2024 SRP: $5.99 ULTIMATE X-MEN #2

MARVEL COMICS

FEB240609

(W) Peach Momoko (A/CA) Peach Momoko

THE ULTIMATE X-MEN GO BACK TO SCHOOL! High school, that is! It's a new school year for Hisako as she tries to get a grasp on her new powers… Where she meets a cool, white-haired punk girl named Mei (A.K.A. Maystorm), who understands all too well the challenge Hisako faces. And they team up to embark on a creepy adventure to learn who is behind the creepy shadow that has been haunting – and taunting – them! Rated T+In Shops: Apr 10, 2024 SRP: $4.99 ULTIMATE X-MEN #3

MARVEL COMICS

MAR240589

(W) Peach Momoko (A/CA) Peach Momoko

THE MYSTERIOUS MAYSTORM, REVEALED! Maystorm's origin! Mei Igarashi was a regular girl until she discovered her unusual abilities and her hair changed from brown to white… And how she came to idolize a mysterious freedom fighter in Africa who also harnesses the power of the storm! Rated T+In Shops: May 15, 2024 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!