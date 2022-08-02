Meet The Penguin's New Babies (Batman #126 Spoilers)

In the first issue of Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jimenez's new Batman run last month, Batman #125, they kicked things off with a big old death scene that was reminiscent of the Joker in the Dark Knight Returns. The Death of The Penguin, but engineered in such a way that framed the Batman for his murder and, it seems, may have triggered the Failsafe option. But there are other fallouts as well, including the Penguin's estate, in a Catwoman back-up strip by Zdarsky and Belen Ortega. And including those who might qualify for the reading of the will, the variety of illegitimate children that Oswald Cobblepot managed to litter Gotham with. And looks like finally the Penguin father is going to look after his little ones. We previously knew of Ethan Cobblepot, also known as Blacksun…

…but he may no longer be a contender, as the others may also be realising. Because the Penguin's kids may be just as ruthless as their father.

…and so we get to meet the two successful inheritors.

Addison Cobblepot and Aiden Cobblepot, presumably from the same mother as well as the same father, so less inclined to bump each other off. And now here to claim what is theirs… as well as a place in Batman Gotham canon. Batman #126 is published today.

BATMAN #126 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Jorge Jimenez, Belen Ortega (CA) Jorge Jimenez

Batman has battled all manner of criminals, monsters, and super-villains, but nothing could have prepared him for what's coming with Failsafe, an unstoppable foe that can outfight and outthink the Dark Knight—but could a dark connection to Batman's past be the answer? In the backup, Catwoman is piecing together the lineage of one of Gotham's most notorious criminal families…and it's not for the faint of heart!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 08/02/2022