Peter David Continues Maestro Series With War And Pax in January

As the Bleeding Cool Bestseller List recorded every month, the Maestro series by Peter David and Dale Keown, a followup to their Hulk: Future Imperfect series from around thirty years ago, was a smash hit for Marvel Comics, outselling Immortal Hulk – and at a higher price point too. Well, in January, Peter David gets to continue the stories of this most tyrannical of Hulks, in War And Pax with Javier Pina, Keown on covers…

After he's finished revealing the Maestro's shocking origins in the current limited series MAESTRO, writer Peter David will return to reveal the tales behind Maestro's terrifying rise to power in MAESTRO: WAR AND PAX! In this thrilling new series, the legendary Incredible Hulk scribe will team up with artist Javier Pina to uncover even more secrets behind his landmark story Future Imperfect.

The man once known as the Hulk now answers only to THE MAESTRO! After deposing Dystopia's ancient ruler, the Maestro will now set his sights even higher. With unbridled ambitions, Maestro decides it's time for the entire planet Earth to recognize him as their one true god! But the Maestro will soon find out that he isn't the only immortal left…and if he wants to truly dominate the planet, he'll have to face the most powerful beings in creation!

"I am thrilled that, twenty years after I created him, the Maestro still intrigues people so much that the first series garnered the sort of success that demanded a follow-up," David said. "As long as folks want to keep reading about him, I'm happy to keep giving them stories."

The secret history behind the saga of Maestro continues to unravel in MAESTRO: WAR AND PAX #1, on sale in January!