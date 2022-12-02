Peter David In Hospital After A Series Of Strokes, GoFundMe Makes TMZ

Kathleen David writes on Facebook of her husband and comic book creator, Peter David, "As you may know, Peter is in the hospital for a stroke and a mild cardiac episode (For those of you betting that he said, "Worst episode ever." You win) Right now he is getting better. This time he didn't lose any feeling in his limbs, just weakness and he is working hard to get back home. He's not out of the woods, but he is on the path to do so. A friend of ours who was one of the participants in my engagement and has since become part of our extended family has set up a gofundme so we can catch up on medical bills and household bills and the like. Yes, I did talk to TMZ about Peter, and they got it pretty much right. Peter appreciates all your good will towards him and wants you to know he is still plotting for things to come in his writing career. I appreciate y'all too. Knowing we have people who think kindly of us helps me make it through the day."

Because, yes indeed, TMZ did indeed run an article. "COMIC BOOK LEGEND PETER DAVID HOSPITALIZED AFTER SERIES OF STROKES"

Peter tried getting out of bed last week, but instead he slid off because he was unable to use his legs. Kathleen was able to get him standing and take him downstairs, but after he was unable to get off the couch for 5 hours, she called 911. We're told paramedics took him to a hospital, noting he was gray when they arrived. Kathleen says she later learned Peter had suffered a mild cardiac event and a major stroke … followed by a few smaller ones. Kathleen says her husband — who's written for Marvel and DC's biggest superheroes — is still hospitalized and undergoing tests to determine the next steps. A couple of positive signs … she says he's able to speak, and is already complaining about still being laid up in a hospital.

Graham Murphy posted to GoFundMe, "Hi, everyone. I'm fundraising for author Peter David and his family. He's had some compounded health problems, and the bills are piling up! On top of kidney failure, and the steep medical bills incurred from that, he just had another series of strokes AND a mild heart attack.

As we wish him a swift recovery, and send our love and support to his wife Kathleen and his family, let's also pitch in and help with their medical bills and living expenses.

Please give what you can to relieve some of the immense stress that this family is going through right now. On behalf of Peter, Kathleen, and the whole family, thank you!"

As of today, they have raised $63,801 raised of $80,000 goal. Donations include $2000 from Zeb Wells, $1000 from Tony Lee, Marc Guggenheim, Dawn Nauck and Brian Vaughan, and $500 from Dan Slott and Peter Clines.