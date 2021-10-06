Peter Parker Losing his Trademark in Amazing Spider-Man #75 (Spoilers)

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Today sees Ben Reilly as the new Spider-Man in Amazing Spider-Man #75. He has his own Spider-Man suit courtesy of the Beyond Corporation, his own redhead girlfriend in Janine, but no one seems to have given Peter Parker the heads up about the situation.

Amazing Spider-Man #75
Amazing Spider-Man #75 by Zeb Wells and Patrick Gleason

Still, New York having two Spider-Men – sorry, three or four Spider-Men, there's Miles Morales and his own clone, oh and don't forget the likes of Spider-Gwen, Silk, Spider-Woman, Spider-Girl, man it's getting crowded in the marketplace out there. Still, what damage could that cause?

Amazing Spider-Man #75
Amazing Spider-Man #75 by Zeb Wells and Patrick Gleason

Okay, in this case, damage to some rather expensive scaffolding built in New York City that will cost thousands to replace, a tonne of work, and it wasn't really necessary, was it, Peter Parker? Who is going to pay for that? Not you, apparently. You're not even fixing it with webbing. As we get a heart-to-heart between Peter and clone.

Amazing Spider-Man #75
Amazing Spider-Man #75 by Zeb Wells and Patrick Gleason

And the Beyond Corporation has the trademark to Spider-Man. Could Peter Parker be in breach of himself right now? Although there may be some other worries to come…

Peter Parker Lost His Trademark To Amazing Spider-Man #75 (Spoilers)
Amazing Spider-Man #75 by Zeb Wells and Patrick Gleason

Oh look, everyone, Spider-Man is Peter Parker but he's dyed his hair blonde…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #75
MARVEL COMICS
AUG211028
(W) Zeb Wells (A) Patrick Gleason (CA) Art Adams
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN is back to thrice-monthly because this story is pure jet fuel. Ben Reilly has returned to NYC and has fully taken back the mantle of Spider-Man, but what does this mean for Peter Parker? The greatest team of web-writers has come together with the most epic arachnid-artists ever assembled to bring you a Spider-story that will shake up Spider-Man's 59th year in ways you CANNOT PREDICT!
RATED T+In Shops: Oct 06, 2021 SRP: $5.99

 

 

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.