Peter Parker Losing his Trademark in Amazing Spider-Man #75 (Spoilers)

Today sees Ben Reilly as the new Spider-Man in Amazing Spider-Man #75. He has his own Spider-Man suit courtesy of the Beyond Corporation, his own redhead girlfriend in Janine, but no one seems to have given Peter Parker the heads up about the situation.

Still, New York having two Spider-Men – sorry, three or four Spider-Men, there's Miles Morales and his own clone, oh and don't forget the likes of Spider-Gwen, Silk, Spider-Woman, Spider-Girl, man it's getting crowded in the marketplace out there. Still, what damage could that cause?

Okay, in this case, damage to some rather expensive scaffolding built in New York City that will cost thousands to replace, a tonne of work, and it wasn't really necessary, was it, Peter Parker? Who is going to pay for that? Not you, apparently. You're not even fixing it with webbing. As we get a heart-to-heart between Peter and clone.

And the Beyond Corporation has the trademark to Spider-Man. Could Peter Parker be in breach of himself right now? Although there may be some other worries to come…

Oh look, everyone, Spider-Man is Peter Parker but he's dyed his hair blonde…

