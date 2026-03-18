Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: amazing spider-man, eddie brock, mary jane, peter parker

Peter Parker, Mary Jane & Venom's Love Lives In Amazing Spider-Man #24

The Love Lives of Peter Parker, Mary Jane and Venom in today's Amazing Spider-Man #24 by Joe Kelly, Charles Soule and Jesus Saiz (Spoilers)

Article Summary Mary Jane, Peter Parker, and Venom’s tangled love lives are more like a soap opera than ever in Amazing Spider-Man #24

Romantic and symbiotic relationships get complicated with new twists and surprising connections among exes

Marvel Comics explores bold relationship dynamics, blurring the lines between love, exes, and symbiote bonds

Death Spiral crossover heats up as Carnage’s rampage rattles Spider-Man, Mary Jane, and the Spidey-Symbiote Alliance

Spoilers of course. Spider-Spoilers in fact. Because of late, Bleeding Cool has enjoyed reporting how the Amazing Spider-Man and Venom titles have been portraying Mary Jane Watson, Peter Parker, Flash Thompson, Eddie Brock, Venom and Carnage as if it's all some kind of soap opera, with exes dating exes, getting inside each other, involved in symbiotic or parasitic romantic or sexual relationships. Some people respond by saying it's just not like that, it's all in our minds, can we please stop calling Venom, Peter Parker and Eddie Brock's ex, or imply that Mary Jane Watson basically dumped Paul Rabin after that particular threesome didn't work. And didn't we learn from the Krakoan relationship between Cyclops, Wolverine and Jean Grey that Tom Brevoort now says never happened? I mean, I get it, maybe that joke is a bit overused now. I mean not as much as Jude's obsession with a double-phallused Wolverine, but fine. You're no fun any more. And, I guess if Marvel Comics really doesn't want to go there, then neither will we. Oh look, there's a new Amazing Spider-Man #24 out today by Joe Kelly, Charles Soule and Jesus Saiz as part of the current Death Spiral crossover. I wonder what they are up to?

Oh, okay, well I suppose that's a reasonable thing to think…

Okay no, no, if Marvel Comics is also going to play this game then so is Bleeding Cool! It's soap opera spaghetti plate of family trees and relationships with Spider-Man and all the symbiotes going forward!

Yeah, obviously doesn't have a problem. And with Dylan Brock coming into the storyline soon, might it get a bit EastEnders on us all?

Amazing Spider-Man #24 out today by Joe Kelly, Charles Soule and Jesus Saiz

Amazing Spider-Man #24 by Joe Kelly, Charles Soule, Jesus Saiz

CARNAGE MEETS ITS MATCH!? DEATH SPIRAL PART FOUR! Carnage faces off against Torment while the serial killer's latest murder leaves the Spidey-Symbiote Alliance shaken.

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