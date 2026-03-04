Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: aunt may, mary jane watson, peter parker

The Sex Lives Of Mary Jane, Peter Parker, Venom & Aunt May (Spoilers)

The Sex Lives Of Mary Jane, Peter Parker, Venom & Aunt May (Amazing Spider-Man #23 by Joe Kelly and Ed McGuinness Spoilers)

Article Summary Mary Jane returns with shocking changes, connecting her to Venom and surprising Peter Parker.

Peter Parker faces romantic turmoil, struggling between Mary Jane, Shay Marten, and Venom's odd alliance.

Venom drops meta jokes and references, stirring up Spider-Man's complex love life and fan opinions.

Aunt May steals the spotlight with unexpected revelations about her own personal life.

Peter Parker, the Amazing Spider-Man, has returned to Earth. He still hasn't caught up with his girlfriend, Shay Marten. Instead, he is making time for Venom. To be fair, they go way back. But you'd have thought he'd notice a change in his ex…

Given that the change is his ex…

Never ever call one ex by the name of another ex. It will never go well.

Even if you were replaced by your own clone, who now knows things that you don't in your absence…

Did Venom just break the fourth wall there, in respect to a certain ex of Mary Jane Watson, Paul Rabin? I rather think he might have. Those "some people" seem to be everyone reading this comic book. Because as all true Spider-Man fans, know there has only been one person for Peter Parker…

… and that's Venom, giving us the most Carry-On Spider-Man lines of all. But it's not Peter Parker and Venom's sex life that gets the biggest mention this week, or Mary Jane Watson and Paul Rabin, such as it was…

It's Aunt May's. And a well-deserved spit-take there from Peter Parker…

Amazing Spider-Man #23 by Joe Kelly, Ed McGuinness

SHOCKED BY THE SINISTER SYMBIOTE! DEATH SPIRAL PART TWO! CARNAGE. KNOWS. Which means SPIDEY and VENOM team up again to stop the serial killer-symbiote. But instead of EDDIE BROCK, Peter uncovers another bombshell beneath Venom's mask – MARY JANE WATSON! And that's just the first SHOCKING REVELATION of this issue! Carnage isn't the only problem…Peter and MJ are going to have to patch things up if they want a fighting chance to stop new hyper-lethal villain, TORMENT's killing spree.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!