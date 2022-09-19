Petra Erika Nordlund's Tiger Tiger- Seven Seas December 2022 Solicits

In 2019, Petra Erika Nordlund's webcomic Tiger, Tiger was nominated for an Eisner, and is now being collected and published by Seven Seas, in their December 2022 solicits and solicitations (though it's actually out in June 2023). Named after the William Blake poem, it tells the story of a young noble lady, who steals her brother's identity and his ship to sail across the world to find love and adventure, and to write a book about her favourite subject: the fascinating life cycle of sea sponges. Hey, we all have favourites.

TIGER TIGER GN VOL 01

(W) Petra Erika Nordlund (A) Petra Erika Nordlund

In this Eisner-nominated swashbuckling tale, the young lady Ludo–a pampered Victorian noble–dreams of romance and adventure. Spurred by a desire to explore, she steals her brother's identity and sails across the world. While searching for love, adventure, and enough material to write a book about her favorite sea creatures, otherworldly mysteries await in the dark depths of the sea. Follow Finnish artist Petra Erika Nordlund's thrilling and hilarious adventure, packed with sword fights, nasty villains, and the exploration of dangerous, uncharted lands!

AKASHIC RECORDS BASTARD MAGICAL INSTRUCTOR GN VOL 16

(W) Hitsuji Tarou (A) Aosa Tsunemi

Sisti is a young magic-user in training who attends prestigious magical academy where she hopes to be trained by the best of the best. However, when her instructor suddenly retires, his replacement is anything but what Sisti had hoped for-lazy, incompetent, and always late! Can Sisti still learn magic and unravel the mystery of Sky Castle with such a terrible teacher to lead her?

ARIFURETA COMMONPLACE TO STRONGEST ZERO GN VOL 08

Before Hajime was transported to Tortus, the Synergist Oscar Orcus was having his own adventure-but not willingly! Oscar is a simple working man, keeping his head down to earn his money and support an orphanage, until Miledi Reisen bursts into his life. She wants Oscar to join her in a quest to defeat the gods. Oscar refuses to chase after that kind of danger… until that kind of danger finds its way to him.

BARBARITIES GN VOL 02

(W) Tsuta Suzuki (A / CA) Tsuta Suzuki

Lord Montague is a powerful figure in the nation, in need of a bodyguard following a threat to his life. Enter Viscount Adam Canning: a dashing blond-haired nobleman who swears to use his combat skills to protect Lord Montague… and woo anyone who catches his fancy while staying at Lord Montague's estate. When Adam sees Lord Montague's nephew, Joel, Adam is immediately smitten. But Joel is a serious young man, too busy rooting out crime and corruption to fall for Adam's charms. Of course, that just makes Adam want him more! Can Joel stay focused on his lofty ideals, or will he fall for the devilishly handsome viscount?

BLACK & WHITE TOUGH LOVE AT OFFICE GN VOL 02 (MR)

(W) Sal Jiang (A / CA) Sal Jiang

Shirakawa Junko is headed for the top of the corporate ladder in the Overseas Investor Department at the bank she works-until Kuroda Kayo transfers over from Corporate Sales. Kayo is another all-star employee, and she has a foreign university degree to boot. When Kayo and Junko are assigned to work together, their heated rivalry reaches critical mass. Whether they're banging each other's heads or simply banging each other, these two office rivals are ready to go at it!

A CENTAURS LIFE GN VOL 22 (MR)

(W) Kei Murayama (A / CA) Kei Murayama

Himeno is a sweet, shy girl, who like many teens her age, struggles with the trials and tribulations of attending high school. The difference is she's a centaur; but she's not alone. In fact, all of her classmates are supernatural creatures, sporting either horns, wings, tails, halos, or some other unearthly body appendage. Yet despite their fantastical natures, Himeno and her best friends-the dragon-winged Nozomi, and Kyoko with her spiraled horns-are down-to-earth, fun-loving teenagers who grapple with issues of life and love in a mostly normal daily school setting.

CHINESE FANTASY LAW OF THE FOX GN BOOK 02 (JUN228523)

(W) Yen Samejima (A) Yen Samejima

A collection of Chinese folktales vividly adapted into manga! The second entry (after The Dragon King's Daughter) in this series of beautiful retellings of Chinese folktales.

COLORLESS GN VOL 04 (MR)

(W) Kent (A / CA) Kent

A cosmic disaster changed the Earth forever, stripping away every last drop of color from the world. Mankind also changed: the familiar human face is almost forgotten in a world now populated wholly by mutants. Against the backdrop of a moody urban landscape, a lone wolf investigator named Avidia relies on both his wits and extraordinary gun to hunt down the world's last hidden scraps of color. He soon crosses paths with a very special girl-one who just might hold the key to bringing back what the world has lost.

CROSSPLAY LOVE OTAKU X PUNK GN VOL 03 (JUN228524)

(W) Toru (A) Toru

In this LGBT+ high school romantic comedy, a nerd and a delinquent find themselves attracted to each other, but only when they're crossdressing at a maid cafe!

Shuumei has a problem: he's in love with Hana, a girl who works in a maid café. Unfortunately, he's too embarrassed to go in and talk to her… until he puts on girl's clothes and transforms himself into Mei. What Shuumei doesn't realize is that Hana is actually Hanae, an otaku boy who's more comfortable with people when he's dressed as a girl! What's more, neither of them are aware that they both go to the same school. Appearances can be deceiving in this wacky cross-dressing love comedy!

CROSSPLAY LOVE OTAKU X PUNK GN VOL 04

(W) Tooru (A) Tooru

In this LGBT+ high school romantic comedy, a nerd and a delinquent find themselves attracted to each other, but only when they're crossdressing at a maid cafe!

Shuumei has a problem: he's in love with Hana, a girl who works in a maid café. Unfortunately, he's too embarrassed to go in and talk to her…until he puts on girl's clothes and transforms himself into Mei. What Shuumei doesn't realize is that Hana is actually Hanae, an otaku boy who's more comfortable with people when he's dressed as a girl! What's more, neither of them are aware that they both go to the same school. Appearances can be deceiving in this wacky cross-dressing love comedy!

DAI DARK GN VOL 06 (MR)

(W) Q. Hayashida (A / CA) Q. Hayashida

Zaha Sanko's body has great and terrible powers-they say that possessing his bones will grant you any wish, even the desire to become ruler of the universe. But Sanko is still a teenage dude with his own life, and he isn't about to let every monstrous lowlife in the galaxy rip him limb from limb. He and his skeletal buddy Avakian will use their dark powers to fend off any murder attempts while they search space for whomever put this curse on Sanko's bones… because killing them might end the madness. (And then Sanko can celebrate with his favorite spaghetti.)

DANCE IN VAMPIRE BUND AGE OF SCARLET ORDER GN VOL 08

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Nozomu Tamaki

Vampire hunts rage across the United States like the witch hunts of old. But in the shadows, rumors whisper of a grand escape plan. "Mina Tepes summons all the vampires of America," it says. "Reach the West Coast, and a ship will take you all to the Vampire Bund." Desperate to survive, hordes of vampires follow that rumor and make for the West Coast. There's only one small problem-the Vampire Bund sunk months ago, and Vampire Queen Mina Tepes is dead.

DANGERS IN MY HEART GN VOL 06

(W) Norio Sakurai (A) Norio Sakurai

Quirky courtship awaits in this comedy nominated for the 2020 Manga Taisho Award!

Kyotaro Ichikawa, a boy barely clinging to the bottom rung of his school's social ladder, secretly believes he's the tortured lead in some psychological thriller. He spends his days dreaming up ways to disrupt his classmates' peaceful lives and pining after Anna Yamada, the class idol. But Kyotaro's not nearly the troubled teen he pretends to be… and it turns out Anna's a bit odd herself!

DUNGEON BUILDER LABYRINTH MODERN CITY GN VOL 07 (MR)

(W) Rui Tsukiyo (A / CA) Yoshikawa Hideaki

In a world where demon lords build dungeons and devour human emotions, one rookie demon lord, Procel, has a new idea. Procel seeks to build a revolutionary new dungeon where humans and monsters can coexist. But first, Procel must defeat the Wind Demon Lord. Based on the light novel series in Japan, this sexy fantasy tale has built something truly special!

FUTARI ESCAPE GN VOL 02 (JUN228525)

(W) Shouichi Taguchi (A) Shouichi Taguchi

Two young women-one an overworked manga artist, the other a complete slacker-try to escape the realities of adult responsibilities. Whether it's running off on a day trip instead of being productive or going into debt for an epic meal, the two always have fun when they're together! Enjoy this delightful (and relatable) slice-of-life tale about the little pleasures in ducking away from the hard stuff.

GIRL FROM OTHER SIDE SIUIL RUN DLX ED OMNIBUS HC VOL 03

(W) Nagabe (A / CA) Nagabe

In a land far away, there were two kingdoms: the Outside, where twisted beasts roamed that could curse with a touch, and the Inside, where humans lived in safety and peace. The girl and the beast should never have met, but when they do, a quiet fairy tale begins. This is the story of two people-one human, one inhuman-who linger in the hazy twilight that separates night from day. Enjoy the original manga tale in a series of four gorgeous, deluxe hardcovers containing the complete series, color inserts, and exclusive covers from Nagabe that will cast their magic over any bookshelf.

HITOMI CHAN IS SHY WITH STRANGERS GN VOL 06 (JUN228522)

(W) Chorisuke Natsumi (A) Chorisuke Natsumi

Tall and busty high school girl Takano Hitomi has shark teeth, a looming presence, and an intense facial expression. However, looks can be deceiving. Beneath her imposing frame and piercing glare, Hitomi-chan is a sweet first-year student who just wants to overcome her social anxiety and make some friends. Enter Usami Yuu, a second-year boy who is shorter than Hitomi but not put off by her intimidating looks. A friendship blossoms-and maybe more!

HUSKY & HIS WHITE CAT SHIZUN L NOVEL VOL 03

(W) Rou Bao Bu Chi Rou (A) St

A historical fantasy epic about a tyrant's second chance at life and the powerful cultivation teacher he can't get out of his mind. Massacring his way to the top to become emperor of the cultivation world, Mo Ran's cruel reign left him with little satisfaction. Now, upon suffering his greatest loss, he takes his own life. To his surprise, Mo Ran awakens in his own body at age sixteen, years before he ever began his bloody conquests. Now, as a novice disciple, Mo Ran has a second chance at life. This time, he vows that he will attain the gratification that eluded him in his last life: the overly righteous shall fall, and none will dare treat him like a dog ever again! His furious passion burns most fiercely for his shizun, Chu Wanning, the beautiful yet cold cultivation teacher who maintains a cat-like aloofness in his presence. Yet despite Mo Ran's shameless pursuit of his own goals, he begins to question his previously held beliefs, and wonders if there could be more to his teacher and his own feelings than he ever realized.

I GOT CAUGHT UP IN A HERO SUMMONS GN VOL 05 (MAY229671)

(W) Toudai (A) Helan Jiro

When you get summoned to another world, things are supposed to go a certain way: become a hero, battle monsters, and slay demons, right? But when Kaito gets his summons, things are a little different. First off, he's not even the hero… but it doesn't matter, because the world he's been thrust into is at peace. With nothing better to do, Kaito finds himself taking it easy in this unexpectedly mellow fantasy world. Now he can breakfast with its beautiful denizens, learn magic with the help of a spunky demon girl, go to barbeques, and so much more!

IDEAL SPONGER LIFE GN VOL 13 (MR)

(W) Tsunehiko Watanabe (A / CA) Neko Hinotsuki

Zenjiro has lived his life as a run-of-the-mill office drone, but an unexpected flash of magic brings him before a beautiful queen-who wants him to marry her! What's more, if he accepts, he'll never have to work another day in his life. All he'd have to do is lounge around living the good life, freeloading off a drop-dead gorgeous monarch. Sound too good to be true? There's a catch: If he accepts, he has to kiss the Earth, his family, and the internet goodbye! Is it worth trading in everything he knows for something different… or is his bride-to-be hiding secrets about the truth of life at court?

IM EVIL LORD OF AN INTERGALACTIC EMPIRE GN VOL 02 (MR)

(W) Yomu Mishima (A / CA) Kai Nadashima

A guy just can't manage to be the villain he wants to be in this manga adaptation of the hilarious sci-fi isekai light novels! In his last life, Liam lived as a moral, responsible person… but died deep in debt and betrayed by his wife. Reborn into the ruling family of a vast interstellar empire, Liam knows that life is divided between the downtrodden and the ones who do the stomping, so this time he's going to take what he wants and live for himself. But somehow, things refuse to work out that way. Despite doing his best to become a tyrant, Liam's decisions lead to nothing but peace and prosperity for the empire under his rule, and he just gets more and more popular!

KEMONO JIHEN GN VOL 05

(W) Sho Aimoto (A) Sho Aimoto

In a quiet rural village, livestock has been dying off in a strange manner. Inugami, a detective of the occult, is summoned from Tokyo to solve the mystery. He meets a boy scorned by the villagers, who call him Dorotabo after a yokai that dwells in the muddy fields. Inugami soon learns that there is more to the boy than meets the eye… and vice-versa.

KINGDOM OF Z GN VOL 06

(W) Saizo Harawata (A) Lon Watanuki

Final volume! Five days after a sudden and devastating zombie attack, Masaru is barely managing to survive by hiding out at his high school. Suddenly, he is rescued by two beautiful high school girls: Sekigahara Miki and Nagiri Karin. But what are their real motives?

LOVE IS AN ILLUSION GN VOL 03

(W) Fargo (A / CA) Fargo

Hye-sung spent his entire life believing he was an Alpha, the jackpot of the genetic lottery. But his world is flipped upside down when he finds out he isn't a dominating Alpha, but a submissive Omega. His frustration is pushed to its limits when he constantly crosses paths with the handsome Dojin, a true Alpha. Dojin supposedly can't stand Omegas, but his head-butting with Hye-sung results in explosive arguments and unexpected sex. Is this sizzling chemistry truly just their bodies reacting?

MADE IN ABYSS GN VOL 11

(W) Akihito Tukushi (A / CA) Akihito Tukushi

In an age when the corners of the world have been scoured for their secrets, only one place remains unexplored-a massive cave system known as the Abyss. Those who traverse its endless pits and labyrinth-like tunnels are known as Cave Raiders. A young orphan named Rico dreams of following in her mother's footsteps as a Cave Raider. When she meets a strange robot when exploring the Abyss, she's one step closer to achieving her goal!

MAGIC ARTISAN DAHLIA WILTS NO MORE GN VOL 04 (JUN228526)

(W) Higaya Amagishi (A) Megumi Sumikawa

A woman reincarnated in a new world decides to use her talents to craft magical tools!

Reincarnated in a fantasy world, Dahlia immerses herself in the art of crafting magical items. Using manufacturing knowledge from her previous life and the skills her new father has taught her, she invents blow dryers and other specialized tools, finding pleasure in everyday activities. Dahlia won't hang her head in depression like she used to. She's determined to enjoy her second chance at life!

MALEVOLENT SPIRITS MONONOGATARI GN VOL 02 (MR)

(W) Onigunsou (A) Onigunsou

When spirits cross over into the human world, they can possess old objects and gain a physical form: a tsukumogami. Tsukumogami can be gentle, violent, or somewhere in-between, so the Saenome clan peacefully helps send them back to the spirit world to avoid destruction. Kunato Hyouma is a member of the clan, but is… less than peaceful, since he holds a grudge from when a tsukumogami robbed him of something important. Hyouma's grandfather sends him to live in Kyoto with an unusual young woman: Nagatsuki Botan, a girl who actually lives with tsukumogami like family! Can Hyouma learn to control his emotions when dealing with tsukumogami, or is his own spirit doomed to be possessed with rage forever?

MISS KOBAYASHIS DRAGON MAID FAFNIR RECLUSE GN VOL 02

(W) Coolkyoushinja (A) Nobuyoshizamurai

Fafnir is a dark, brooding curse dragon from the same world as Tohru, Kanna, and their friends. He's also an otaku who's as obsessed with games, merch, and doujinshi as he is with gold, jewels, and destroying all humans. This latest spin-off from the popular Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid series follows Fafnir's daily life in a shared apartment with Kobayashi's otaku coworker Takiya, where Fafnir tries to get along with humans and dragons-or just avoid them!

MISS KOBAYASHIS DRAGON MAID KANNA DAILY LIFE GN VOL 11

(W) Coolkyoushinja (A) Mitsuhiro Kimura

After leaving her otherworldly home to find her fellow dragon, Tohru, young Kanna found herself unofficially adopted by Tohru and her human companion, Miss Kobayashi. From attending elementary school to making new friends, Kanna learns to adjust to the human world with the curiosity and cuteness that only a young dragon could have!

MOMO BLOOD TAKER GN VOL 04

(W) Akira Sugito (A / CA) Akira Sugito

Momo helps Detective Mikogami Keigo adjust to his new not-exactly-life as they continue to hunt the man with two faces who murdered Keigo's fiancée. But as Keigo gets the hang of being a demi-vampire, disturbing developments are taking hold at his old haunt, the police department…

MUSHOKU TENSEI ROXY GETS SERIOUS GN VOL 09

(W) Rifujin na Magonote (A / CA) Yuka Fujikawa

Roxy's life is a lonely one; out of all her tribe, she's the only one without the power of telepathy. Her days pass in silence, while people speak words she can never hear. But when she saves the life of a wandering witch, Roxy gets the chance of a lifetime: the opportunity to study as a magician's apprentice, and leave her strange home behind! Don't miss this brand-new tale in the Mushoku Tensei universe: the journey of Roxy, fated to be a star among magicians!

MY LOVEY DOVEY WIFE IS A STONE COLD KILLER GN VOL 04 (MR) (C

(W) Donten Kosaka (A) Donten Kosaka

Meet Setsuna. She's cute, sexy, and deadly. When she's not out murdering people as a professional assassin, she's nesting at home, trying to adjust to a domestic life with her new husband. She skewers ingredients for dinner, draws a knife on unwanted solicitors, and sleeps with one eye open, just in case enemies sneak in. Her lovestruck husband doesn't ask her a lot of questions about her day job, so this arrangement can work if love conquers all, right? This romantic comedy is dangerously sexy!

MY STATUS AS ASSASSIN EXCEEDS HERO GN VOL 04

(W) Matsuri Akai (A) Hiroyuki Aigamo

When Akira's class is magically summoned to another world, he and his classmates are awarded fantastical powers-but while one of them is lucky enough to become a true Hero, Akira becomes a mere Assassin. However, against all odds, the Assassin just might be the most powerful role of all Harboring doubts about the intentions of the king, Akira uses his newfound strength as a master of the shadows to uncover the secrets and conspiracies of the crown.

RAMEN WOLF & CURRY TIGER GN VOL 02 (JUN228528)

(W) Emboss

Meet your new favorite food critics: a chubby wolf named Mita Jiro and a ripped tiger named Yanagi Kagetora. Kagetora used to eat to live, but that changed when he met Jiro-who lives to eat! Jiro is more than happy to help his striped friend explore the restaurants and delicacies tucked within their city, and he enjoys all their finds with great relish. There's nothing better than a hot meal to bring two (animal) people together in this deliciously illustrated story.

REINCARNATED AS DRAGON HATCHLING GN VOL 05

(W) Nekoko (A) Rio

A fantasy isekai adventure about a man who has to restart life…as an egg?! (And don't miss the original light novels, also from Seven Seas.)

In a world full of dangerous monsters, our unnamed protagonist finds himself reborn at the very bottom of the food chain as an immobile, powerless egg. Even just hatching will require leveling up by fighting monsters–the same monsters who'd love to eat him as a snack. But with the help of the mysterious voice in his head, he's determined to grow into the most powerful creature in the world!

REINCARNATED AS A SWORD GN VOL 10

(W) Yuu Tanaka (A) Tomowo Maruyama

When a 30-year-old salaryman and games enthusiast is suddenly killed in a car accident, he finds himself reborn into a fantasy world… but in the form of a sword! Now he's in search of a beautiful woman to wield him, and a cat girl named Fran might be the exact adventuring partner he needs.

SAINTS MAGIC POWER IS OMNIPOTENT OTHER SAINT GN VOL 02

(W) Sora Akino (A / CA) Sora Akino

Aira Misono is a run-of-the-mill high school girl. She never imagined that she'd be summoned to another world, let alone declared its savior. Yet from the moment the handsome Prince Kyle lays eyes on her, he's convinced that she's the long-awaited Holy Saint destined to banish darkness from his world. Aira herself maintains significant doubts. Is she really up to this challenge? She might be able to use magic, but is she really a Saint? Aira's fears and struggles only deepen when the woman summoned alongside her begins to look more and more like the one who truly deserves that title.

SUCCUBUS AND HITMAN GN VOL 04

(W) Makoto Fukami (A) Seigo Tokiya

High schooler Gamou Shouya is a dead man-sort of. The real Gamou Shouya is long gone, but his body lives on, inhabited by the soul of a boy who made a pact with the succubus Armelina. In exchange for his services as her personal hitman, Armelina is helping him hunt down the people who brutally murdered him and his family. The path ahead is dark and deadly, but Shouya's got nothing left to lose… not even his soul.

SUPERWOMEN IN LOVE GN VOL 05

(W) sometime (A / CA) sometime

Thanks to their close bond, superheroine Hayate and the ex-villainess Honey Trap have managed to discover a new power! But that's not all that's new; Hayate has realized she has feelings for Honey but is struggling to sort them out. Meanwhile, a new self-proclaimed superheroine, Mitsuki Moe, takes the stage and is convinced that Hayate and Honey are bad guys!

SWORD OF DEMON HUNTER KIJIN GENTOSHO GN VOL 02 (MR)

(W) Motoo Nakanishi (A / CA) Yu Satomi

In the Edo era, young Jinta and his sister must flee their home, finding refuge in a mountain village. Years later, Jinta has grown into a skilled swordsman, sworn to protect the priestess of the village shrine. Charged with slaying a demon that threatens the shrine, Jinta confronts the malevolent creature in the forest, only to learn a shocking truth. The demon speaks of events one hundred and seventy years hence, when Jinta must confront the demon in the future. Thus begins an epic fantasy journey that spans multiple eras as Jinta hunts a demon through time and must come to terms with his own dark nature.

THERES NO FREAKING WAY BE YOUR LOVER GN VOL 01

(W) Teren Mikami (A) Musshu

Renako Amaori is leaving her awkward and lonely junior high school life behind, determined to become a normal girl with normal friends in high school. Glamorous, confident Mai Ouzuka is Renako's total opposite: wealthy, outgoing, and a literal fashion model. Against the odds, the two girls form an immediate connection. Renako thinks she may have found the best friend of her dreams… until Mai's romantic confession sends her into a tailspin. Renako wants to prove to Mai that being BFFs is better than being girlfriends, but Mai is dead set on convincing Renako that they're destined to be lovers. Let the love games begin!

THIS IS SCREWED UP REINCARNATED AS GIRL GN VOL 05 (JUN228529

(W) Ashi (A) Keyaki Uchiuch

In this isekai tale, a male scientist from Earth is reborn as an orphan girl in a world of swords and sorcery. Ren is a young girl in a primitive world of magic and brutality. Sold as a slave and about to be delivered to an unscrupulous merchant, she suddenly awakens to vivid memories of a past life: a world called Earth, where Ren was both a grown man and a research scientist. Now, she must learn to survive, combining her knowledge of science from her past life with her talent in magic from this life.

THIS IS SCREWED UP REINCARNATED AS GIRL GN VOL 06

(W) Ashi (A) Keyaki Uchiuch

In this isekai tale, a male scientist from Earth is reborn as an orphan girl in a world of swords and sorcery. Ren is a young girl in a primitive world of magic and brutality. Sold as a slave and about to be delivered to an unscrupulous merchant, she suddenly awakens to vivid memories of a past life: a world called Earth, where Ren was both a grown man and a research scientist. Now, she must learn to survive, combining her knowledge of science from her past life with her talent in magic from this life.

TITANS BRIDE GN VOL 03 (MR)

(W) ITKZ (A) ITKZ

Mizuki Kouichi is about to take his final exams and graduate from high school when he suddenly finds himself transported to a fantasy world-specifically, to a kingdom of titans! The country's beautiful denizens are almost twice the size of Kouichi, who was a tall basketball star back home. To his surprise, one of the giants, Prince Caius, claims Kouichi as his bride! Due to a dire prophecy, the prince's upcoming nuptials cannot be with anyone of his world, so he's happy to take Kouichi as his "wife." What starts as big trouble for Kouichi turns into a grand romantic adventure when he finds out that Caius truly has a lot of love to give.

TOKYO REVENGERS OMNIBUS GN VOL 04 (7-8) (JUN228530)

(W) Ken Wakui (A) Ken Wakui

Watching the news, Hanagaki Takemichi learns his junior-high girlfriend Tachibana Hinata has died. A sudden shove sends him 12 years into the past to face the Tokyo Manji Gang that once made his life hell, which is also responsible for Hinata's death in the present. To save Hinata and change the future, Takemichi must rise to the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang! But things aren't so simple when he befriends the gang's leader, Mikey. What turned Mikey from a petulant child to the leader of the most infamous gang in Tokyo? Volume 4 collects volumes 7 and 8 of the original series; Volume 5 collects volumes 9 and 10.

TOKYO REVENGERS OMNIBUS GN VOL 05 (9-10)

(W) Ken Wakui (A) Ken Wakui

Watching the news, Hanagaki Takemichi learns his junior-high girlfriend Tachibana Hinata has died. A sudden shove sends him 12 years into the past to face the Tokyo Manji Gang that once made his life hell, which is also responsible for Hinata's death in the present. To save Hinata and change the future, Takemichi must rise to the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang! But things aren't so simple when he befriends the gang's leader, Mikey. What turned Mikey from a petulant child to the leader of the most infamous gang in Tokyo?

CLASSROOM OF ELITE YEAR 2 L NOVEL VOL 04 (JUN228521)

(W) Syougo Kinugasa (A) Tomoseshunsaku

Students of the prestigious Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School are given remarkable freedom-if they can win, barter, or save enough points to work their way up the ranks! Ayanokouji Kiyotaka started at the bottom in the scorned Class D, where he met Horikita Suzune, who was determined to rise up the ladder to Class A. Who can beat the system in a school where cutthroat competition is the name of the game? The second year of this intense school drama begins now!

MODERN VILLAINESS ITS NOT EASY BUILDING EMPIRE SC NOVEL VOL

(W) Tofuro Futsukaichi (A / CA) Kei

After narrowly pulling the Keika Group through what appeared to be an imminent collapse, Runa has ascended to new heights as The Little Queen. Leveraging currency, cunning, and financial power, she continues to establish the Fuchigami administration. However, danger and distrust lurk around every corner, leaving Runa to face still looming tragedy with her futuristic knowledge once again. And as this version of Japan looks towards the 21st century, Runa finds less and less time to save Japan from utter economic collapse. It seems that no matter what, the fate of Japan is set to occur once again.

MUSHOKU TENSEI JOBLESS REINCARNATION LIGHT NOVEL VOL 22 (MR)

(W) Rifujin na Magonote (A / CA) ShiroTaka

Kicked out by his family and wandering the streets, an unemployed 34-year-old shut-in thinks he's hit rock-bottom-just as he's hit and killed by a speeding truck! Awakening to find himself reborn as an infant in a world of swords and sorcery, but with the memories of his first life intact, Rudeus Greyrat is determined not to repeat his past mistakes. He's going to make the most of this reincarnation as he sets off on the adventure of a second lifetime!

REBORN AS A SPACE MERCENARY LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 06

(W) Ryuto (A) Tetsuhiro Nabeshima

When Satou Takahiro is swept away from his ordinary life into the world of his favorite video game, a universe of space battles, interstellar colonies, and danger in the vastness of outer space awaits. Soon, he's living as "Hiro" the mercenary, with a tricked-out spaceship and a babe on each arm! There are space pirates to fight, girls to rescue, and trouble to get into (and hopefully out of). Hiro is going to live his new life to the fullest!

SURVIVAL IN ANOTHER WORLD WITH MY MISTRESS SC NOVEL VOL 05 (

(W) Ryuto

Kousuke suddenly wakes up alone in a vast forest that clearly isn't anywhere on Earth. Now he has to find some way to eat, drink, and survive! Luckily, Kousuke also has the power to craft using a special video game menu that allows him to harvest resources and build whatever he can imagine. However, every time he goes to sleep, he's attacked by one of the many non-human races of this world, all of whom despise humankind. Enter Sylphy, the beautiful dark elf who lays claim to Kousuke and vows to protect him-after all, she's taken him as her property!

SWORD DEMON HUNTER KIJIN GENTOSHO L NOVEL VOL 02

(W) Motoo Nakanishi

For generations, a shrine has stood in the mountain village of Kadono, and for each generation the shrine has had an Itsukihime-its shrine maiden-and the maiden has had her guardian. During the Edo period, a young man named Jinta protects the town and the Itsukihime. When he confronts a strange demon in the nearby forest, it tells him that in the distant future a Demon God will threaten all people, everywhere, and it claims that the the Demon God's rise to power springs from this very time and place, in the village of Kadono. So begins the centuries-spanning journey of a man tainted by demons, hunting through time to seek justice for what he's lost, and to find a reason to keep on fighting.

TRAPPED IN DATING SIM WORLD OTOME GAMES NOVEL SC VOL 09

(W) Yomu Mishima (A) Monda

Office worker Leon is reincarnated into a dating sim video game, where women reign supreme and only beautiful men have a seat at the table. But Leon has a secret weapon: he remembers everything from his past life, which includes a complete playthrough of the very game in which he is now trapped. Can Leon spark a revolution to change this new world order?

VIVY PROTOTYPE L NOVEL VOL 03 (JUN228520)

Vivy, the world's first autonomous AI, sings to bring joy to her audience as a cast member of NiaLand, Japan's largest theme park. In this world, AIs have become integral to human life and exist to carry out their missions. One day, out of the blue, an AI claiming to be from the future approaches her, revealing that in one hundred years, advanced AIs will turn on the humans they once served, sparking a violent war to annihilate humankind! When he asks for her help in preventing the conflict, Vivy agrees to ditch the stage and take up the century-long mission against her kind in order to save humanity.

