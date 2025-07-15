Philadelphia Is The New Krakoa In X-Men: Age Of Revelation (XSpoilers)

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: philadelphia, X-Men Age Of Revelation

Article Summary Philadelphia becomes the heart of mutant utopia in X-Men: Age Of Revelation's bold new era.

Doug Ramsey, now Revelation, uses amplified powers to reshape America for mutantkind.

The Revelation Territories spark conflict, rebellion, and a new X-Men team rises in secret.

You can catch up on the rest of our X-Men: Age Of Revelation coverage with this handy tag. Because tomorrow sees the release of X-Men: Age Of Revelation… that is, as long as your comic store managed to get more than their one copy. Showing how the near future came about as "the Revelation Territories stretch from the Atlantic to the Mississippi – a mutant utopia ruled by the heir of Apocalypse" as "with his linguistic mutant power amplified to an astonishing new level, Doug commands Earth itself with his voice, reshaping it as a utopian haven for mutantkind." And naturally, as all things do, it begins with Philadelphia.

With the spread of a virus that turns into a mutant, anyone it doesn't kill… and obviously no one is masking or self-isolating these days. Although there is a quarantine…

And Doug Ramsey, Revelation, heir of Apocalypse, steps up. And uses his newfound powers to start to make the big changes, fuelled with his new acolyte and power boosting buddy, Fabian Cortez…

Welcome to the new Krakoa, folks. As long as no one is calling it that. And it makes a wider change across the United States Of America.

Secession. The Revelation Territories of America, with Doug Ramsey and his council at their head. And all based out of Philadelphia.

What if they did call it a second Krakoa? What's the worst that could happ…

.. oh yeah, Superior Avengers last week, with its own future. Maybe not then.

X-MEN: AGE OF REVELATION #0

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Shadow Drop Variant Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Available at Retailers Starting Wednesday 16th July

X YEARS FROM TODAY the Revelation Territories stretch from the Atlantic to the Mississippi – a mutant utopia ruled by the heir of Apocalypse. But beneath the surface, rebellion brews. As a ragtag X-Men team strikes from the shadows, Revelation faces threats from within. It all begins here – the dawn of the AGE OF REVELATION!

Written by JED MACKAY

Art and Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

On Sale 10/1

After being welcomed onto Cyclops' X-Men with open arms, Revelation set out on the impossible task that Apocalypse entrusted him with: creating a world where only the fittest survived. With his linguistic mutant power amplified to an astonishing new level, Doug commands Earth itself with his voice, reshaping it as a utopian haven for mutantkind. It's a mutant homeland built on an insidious lie, spreading across the planet and wiping out humanity until it becomes a mutant homeworld!

by Steve Foxe, Luca Maresca

WHO PULLS THE STRINGS? As the SUPERIOR AVENGERS solidify their place as EARTH'S MIGHTIEST HEROES, the cracks begin to show. Where does each member's loyalty lie? And can they stay together long enough to reach their ultimate goal?

