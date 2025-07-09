Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged:

One World Under Doom – Conspiracy, Consequences And Cosplay (Spoilers)

One World Under Doom is back with a vengeance with Red Hulk #6, Superior Avengers #4, Doctor Strange of Asgard #5 and Fantastic Four #1

Article Summary One World Under Doom unfolds across multiple Marvel titles, spotlighting Emperor Doom's global reign.

Major heroes like Iron Man and the Avengers face unexpected alliances and rising rebellion against Doom's rule.

Doctor Strange's own title barely engages with the crossover, while Doom Academy and others feature key moments.

Cosplay, propaganda, and power struggles shape a world where loyalties shift and the future looks uncertain.

One World Under Doom has had a relatively fallow few weeks, but it is back with a vengeance today with Red Hulk #6, Superior Avengers #4 and allegedly Doctor Strange of Asgard #5, but even Fantastic Four #1 has more One World Under Doom today than Strange does. And also let's catch up on a few comics we missed over the last month. Namely Doom's Division #4 and Iron Man #9 from the 18th of June, Doom Academy #5, Fantastic Four #33 and Superior Avengers #3 from the 25th of June, and The Avengers #28 from the 2nd of July.

Some have more than others of course. So Fantastic Four #33, an official cover banner crossover doesn't mention Doom or the state of the world once. Even if as a result of the issue, the FF are free to return to their battle with Emperor Doom in today's Fantastic Four #1 which is not a One World Under Doom crossover…

Even though it featured Emperor Doom in his One World Under Doom era.

Doom's Division #4 looks at the pop cultural take-up of a world being run by Doctor Doom.

With cosplay opportunities for those seeming to be most loyal to the cause. And in doing so, making more of a Doctor Strange crossover with One World Under Doom than his own book manages, Doctor Strange Of Asgard which concludes this issue and has more of a crossover with Immortal Thor in this issue than One World Under Doom for the entire run.

At least it mentions Doom, though not that he is Emperor Doom now. Red Hulk #6 has moved on from being imprisoned in Latveria with Machine Man and Deathlok as Doom's world takeover research squad.

Doom Academy hardly featured the crossover at all but at least Emperor Doom made an appearance in the final issue.

While Iron Man, which is;t in the checklist but does get a One World Under Doom looks at a full blown hidden rebellion against Doom.

And ties right in with the central narrative too.

With knowledge that Doom is everywhere…

With drones, Doombots and actual loyal soldiers in the field…

And bad guys who might be even worse news than Doom's good guys for Sam Wilson…

A series that is showing us a future of Emperor Doom…

Well, one of them anyway.

Even at the centre of operations.

So while Iron Man tries to engineer his own propaganda to protect the people of Russia…

Something Doom's adopted son Krisstoff is doing in the other direction…

It ends up getting Iron Man unexpectedly on Doom's side…

While Killmonger from the future is getting Kristoff onto a different side.

Though she does appear to confess it to Kristoff. One World Under Doom makes for strange bedfellows, double and triple agents along the way…

Daddy dearest will not be happy with this news… as the future is laid out for Kristoff.

With the Superior Avengers' various loyalties and divisions laid out in detail. Including a second Krakoan Age that killed off all the mutants too.

So as Doctor Doom uses his powers to cast the Fantastic Four millions of years away in time, in the past and the future…

The future is coming from Doom. With no Doctor Strange to take the role back on Earth again…

What price free healthcare, education, open borders and no war, in the face of magical annihilation? One World Under Doom continues into November…

Superior Avengers (2025-) #3

by Steve Foxe, Luca Maresca

EARTH'S MIGHTIEST FRAUDS! It was bound to happen…the first clash between the Avengers and the Superior Avengers! Plus: The origin of KILLMONGER! Superior Avengers (2025-) #4

by Steve Foxe, Luca Maresca

WHO PULLS THE STRINGS? As the SUPERIOR AVENGERS solidify their place as EARTH'S MIGHTIEST HEROES, the cracks begin to show. Where does each member's loyalty lie? And can they stay together long enough to reach their ultimate goal? Fantastic Four (2025-) #1

by Ryan North, Humberto Ramos

A NEW ERA FOR MARVEL'S FIRST FAMILY! The FANTASTIC FOUR return with a new issue #1, kicking off a whole new volume of their adventures through time, space, science and the human condition! When the Fantastic Four take on Doom, things go well until they suddenly go catastrophically wrong – and they're sent to four different eras in Earth's history! Alone and isolated in wildly different time periods, Reed, Johnny, Ben and Sue all have to fight to survive. Their only hope is to reach the Forever Stone: a mass of dense granite that happens to be one of the longest-lasting rocks on the planet, which – through a combination of obscurity and raw geological luck – has stayed both intact and accessible for most of Earth's history! Also featured in this extra-big, extra-special issue: Ben Grimm fights a dinosaur! No other comic DARES to feature the Thing battling several Mapusauruses, but that's just where WE get started! And it's all brought to life by the incredible new series artist Humberto Ramos! Fantastic Four (2022-) #33

by Ryan North, Cory Smith

FANTASTIC ZERO! It all comes down to this! Thirty-three issues of fantastic adventure culminate in a final stirring adventure, back to the beginning…of EVERYTHING. When the solution to what Doom did to Ben can only be found in the past, the Fantastic Four must voyage back four hundred and thirty-six quadrillion seconds into the Big Bang! Of course, the tremendous energies there make it unsurvivable – unless H.E.R.B.I.E. is in control of the precise timing required. Action, adventure and big ideas collide in this special finale issue – which leads into our even more special new #1 issue, coming next month! Iron Man (2024-) #9

by Spencer Ackerman, Michael Dowling, Guiu Vilanova, Julius Ohta

IRON MAN DISASSEMBLED! While the AVENGERS fight DOOM on the public stage, TONY STARK tries to bring him down from inside Latveria. But can his former teammate THE BLACK WIDOW trust his tactics? Find out when THE WINTER GUARD arrives for round two! Doom's Division (2025) #4 (of 5)

by Yoon Ha Lee, Minkyu Jung

PRISON BREAK! Doom's Division is behind bars – their own! After the team turned on each other, leading to one hero's death, White Fox has imprisoned them in their own headquarters. But all isn't what it seems. Old allegiances break and new alliances form, as knowing who to trust is harder than ever in ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM! Doom Academy (2025) #5 (of 5)

by MacKenzie Cadenhead, Pasqual Ferry

JUDGMENT OF DOOM! Zoe and her friends have accidentally brought monsters from the Latverian Fairy Tale Land back to the 616! But a monster fight is nothing compared to the consequences they'll face at the hands of DOCTOR DOOM! Red Hulk (2025-) #6

by Benjamin Percy, Geoff Shaw (Cover Art, Artist)

RED HULK VS. WAR-WOLF! THUNDERBOLT ROSS is back on U.S. soil – not as a hero, but as a war criminal accused of violating the international treaty with DOCTOR DOOM after bringing down a nuclear warhead on LATVERIA. But this is no ordinary prison he finds himself trapped inside. Instead, it's a top-secret, gamma-research facility run by none other than…THE WAR-WOLF! Doctor Strange Of Asgard (2025) #5 (of 5)

by Derek Landy, Geoff Shaw (Cover Art), Carlos Magno

WHO WILL BECOME ASGARD'S SORCERER SUPREME? Doctor Strange finally uncovers the truth behind Hulda's murder – but the true murderer may be closer than he thinks! A final confrontation leads to a magical showdown that will change the future of Asgard…

