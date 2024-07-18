Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: batman and robin, DC All-In, Joshua Williamson, phillip kennedy johnson

Phillip Kennedy Johnson & Javier Fernandez DC All-In On Batman & Robin

Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Javier Fernandez are the new DC All-In tean on Batman And Robin from #14 in October.

Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Javier Fernandez are the new DC All-In creative team on Batman And Robin from #14 in October, taking over from Joshua Williamson and Juan Ferreyra.

BATMAN AND ROBIN #14

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art and cover by JAVIER FERNANDEZ

Variant covers by SIMONE DI MEO, YANICK PAQUETTE, and CHRISTOPHER MITTEN

1:25 variant cover by CHRISTIAN DUCE

All foil variant by DANIEL SAMPERE ($6.99)

54.99 32 pages Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/9/24

DAMIAN WAYNE ON A QUEST TO FIND HIMSELF, COURTESY OF NEW CREATIVE TEAM, PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON AND JAVIER FERNANDEZ! Damian Wayne is the son of the Bat, grandson of the Demon, and Robin—but as he nears the age at which his father traveled the world, one question is on his mind: Who is Damian outside of the crusades his family has tasked him with fighting since birth? When he starts to look beyond his life of endless violence, a different way to help the world begins to present itself—but when an enigmatic new murderer begins reenacting traumatic crimes from Gotham's history, Batman will need Robin more than ever before! It's a whole new dynamic for the Dynamic Duo as the powerhouse team of Phillip Kennedy Johnson (Superman: Warworld Saga) and Javier Fernandez (King Spawn, Nightwing) bring you the dark and mystifying next chapter in the lives of Bruce and Damian Wayne! You are not ready for what's in store.

DC All-In is the new relaunch for DC Comics in October, which will encompass the new Absolute Universe line but also across the board with new creators, new story arcs and new concepts for characters, intended to be a jumping-on-point for readers for DC Comics as a whole. Expect more news this week, running into San Diego Comic-Con and beyond. And you can use our Absolute tag, and DC All-In tag to catch up on all our previous and future reporting on this story, which has been going since last October.

