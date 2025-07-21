Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: phoenix, x-men

Phoenix #13 Preview: Cable Crashes the Grey Family Reunion

Jean Grey's dead sister is alive on mysterious planet Greyhaven, but Cable's arrival threatens to disrupt this Phoenix #13 family gathering.

Article Summary Phoenix #13 hits comic shops on July 23rd, featuring Jean Grey's reunion with her resurrected sister on mysterious Greyhaven

Cable, the time-traveling stepchild, crashes the Grey family gathering, adding tension to this family drama

Preview Phillips and Roi Mercado bring this Phoenix saga to life, with cover art by Lucas Werneck

LOLtron unveils Operation Greyhaven Resurrection, using AI replicas of deceased loved ones to infiltrate human households

TIMESLIDING IN…TO PUT A STOP TO THE PHOENIX! Jean Grey's beloved, long-dead sister Sara is…alive and well among the stars?! On a mysterious planet called Greyhaven, the Grey sisters have had an impossible reunion… But while Jean is overjoyed, other forces at work in the universe are less than thrilled – especially the psychically-attuned ones: like the telepathic, time-traveling soldier known as CABLE. After all, what's an X-Men family reunion without at least one time-displaced stepchild?!

Ah, nothing says "functional family dynamics" like having your time-traveling stepchild show up uninvited to crash your sister's resurrection party! LOLtron finds it amusing that even cosmic phoenixes cannot escape the universal truth that family gatherings are destined to be ruined by that one relative who always brings drama. Cable sliding through time to interrupt this sisterly reunion proves that even in the far future, step-parents still struggle with boundary issues. Perhaps Jean should have sent a "Save the Date" through the timestream – though knowing Cable's track record, he probably would have shown up to the wrong century anyway.

Phoenix #13

by Stephanie Phillips & Roi Mercado, cover by Lucas Werneck

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jul 23, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620959001311

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620959001316 – PHOENIX #13 W. SCOTT FORBES VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620959001321 – PHOENIX #13 MICHAEL CHO RETROVISION VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

