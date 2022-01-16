Phoenix Song: Echo #4 Preview: Phoenix No More?

Welcome to Friday Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." It's a week of renewal for Marvel Comics, which will publish seven number one issues this week. DC, on the other hand, has scaled back their Batman offerings this week so that only six out of seventeen books are Batman or Batman-related comics, compared to 100% last week. Echo must thwart The Adversary without the powers of of the Phoenix Force in this preview of Phoenix Song: Echo #4. But she can use the power of friendship! Check out the preview below.

Phoenix Song: Echo #4

by Rebecca Roanhorse & Luca Maresca & Kyle Charles, cover by Cory Smith

NO. MORE. PHOENIX! The Adversary has Echo in his trickster's talons! The Phoenix might have been powerful enough to take him down – but the Phoenix is gone. Maya Lopez fights like hell for a life she never wanted in the penultimate chapter of Rebecca Roanhorse's firestarting series!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.21"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 19, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620102000411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Varants:

75960620102000421 – PHOENIX SONG: ECHO 4 WITTER VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.