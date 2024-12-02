Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: graphic novel, Pizza And Taco

Pizza and Taco: Best Christmas Ever! Gets A 125,000 Print Run

Pizza and Taco: Best Christmas Ever! graphic novel by Stephen Shaskan gets a 125,000 print run from Random House Graphic

The series, for ages 5-8, offers funny stories with comic book visuals and boosts reading confidence.

Upcoming titles include Pizza and Taco: Coolest Club Ever! in January and Draw Your Own Comic in May.

Best Christmas Ever! follows Pizza and Taco’s antics as they prepare for a visit from Santa Slaw.

​​Pizza and Taco: Best Christmas Ever! A Graphic Novel by Stephen Shaskan, just published by Random House Graphic, had a 125,000 print run. It's the latest in a series of simplistic stories told in a comic book format aimed at younger children. The next two will be Pizza and Taco: Coolest Club Ever in January, and Pizza and Taco: Draw Your Own Comic in May in which kids will be encouraged to draw on its pages. "If you LOVE comic books and graphic novels, chances are you like to draw them, too…just like Stephen Shaskan! He has been teaching kids how to draw comics for over a decade. For the first time, his foodie buddies Pizza and Taco will show YOU all the elements of comics in their typical hilarious way, while also offering up activities, games, tutorials, and encouragement for readers to draw their own Pizza and Taco story."

​​Pizza and Taco: Best Christmas Ever! A Graphic Novel by Stephen Shaskan

Have Pizza and Taco been naughty or nice? These foodie besties are getting ready for the BEST CHRISTMAS EVER in this hilarious graphic novel chapter book! IT'S CHRISTMAS TIME….in a few months!!! But Pizza and Taco have decided it's never too early to make their Christmas wish lists and check them twice. Now all they need to do is make sure they're super nice and well-behaved because Santa Slaw is always watching! Taco has no problem helping neighbors and doing his chores…but Pizza, on the other hand…! Will Pizza and Taco get all the presents they ask for? This hilarious young graphic novel—with chapters—will tickle the funny bones of kids ages 5-8 and bolster their reading confidence. It's the perfect stepping stone for readers who are transitioning to longer chapter books and graphic novels. Readers will be hungry to collect all eight books in the series! Here are a few titles to look out for:

