Pizza Problems in GI Joe A Real American Hero #284 [Preview]

GI Joe A Real American Hero #284 is in stores from IDW Publishing on Wednesday, and in this preview of the issue, we see that Al Kawbra may have blown his entire plan… for a pizza?! It may seem outrageous, but for fellow pizza connoisseurs, it makes perfect sense. Al Kawbra probably read on yelp that the pizza place he ordered from with a credit card was really good, so how can he be blamed for potentially leading GI Joe to his doorstep via credit card bill? Check out the preview below.
GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #284 CVR A ANDREW GRIFFITH
IDW PUBLISHING
APR210633
APR210634 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #284 CVR B FREDDIE WILLIAMS II – $3.99
(W) Larry Hama (A / CA) Andrew Griffith
"Murder by Assassination" Part 4! Murder, mystery, and mayhem continue as the newest JOE continues her investigation into Cobra chaos. Can she, with the help of some special friends, solve the mystery and save the day before it's too late? The plot thickens as Living Legend Larry Hama and superstar artist Andrew Griffith (Transformers), continue their bombastic tale featuring the exciting new JOE team member-codename: SHERLOCK!
In Shops: 7/14/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for APR210633 GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #284 CVR A ANDREW GRIFFITH, by (W) Larry Hama (A / CA) Andrew Griffith, in stores Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
