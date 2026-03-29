Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Plan 59 From Outer Space, source point press

Plan 59 From Outer Space in Source Point Press June 2026 Full Solicits

Plan 59 From Outer Space in Source Point Press' June 2026 full solicits and solicitations as well as Dime-Store Detective

Article Summary Plan 59 From Outer Space reinvents Ed Wood's cult classic as a comic series from Source Point Press.

The aliens are back with their 59th attempt to conquer Earth in this fresh and nefarious new storyline.

Dime-Store Detective unravels a Southern noir mystery with supernatural elements and dark secrets.

Write Or Wrong returns with a 2nd edition guide packed with comic writing advice and industry insights.

Plan 59 From Outer Space, a new take on Plan 9 From Outer Space, comes to comic book form from Michael Dolce, James Mascia and Joaquin Gonzalez in Source Point Press' June 2026 solicits and solicitations, taking the infamous Ed Wood movie into comic book form. As well as Jon Dexter and Alfredo Retamar's Dime-Store Detective, and Dirk Manning's Write Or Wrong.

PLAN 59 FROM OUTER SPACE TP

(W) Michael Dolce, James Mascia (A) Joaquin Gonzalez (CA) Richard Ortiz

Back in 1957, Ed Wood brought us a movie about aliens who tried to raise the dead in order to destroy humanity in order to prevent us from causing a galaxy destroying weapon that they believed we would one day create. This was Plan 9 from Outer Space. Obviously, plans 1 through 8 failed, and (spoiler alert, but frankly the movie has been out for 63 years now, so there shouldn't be much to spoil) so did Plan 9. But what happened in the years since 1957? Did the aliens just give up? Were they going to cease their plans to stop us and save the galaxy? Of course not. Almost 60 years have passed, and in that time, they have attempted to destroy us nearly 50 more times, and humanity has become quite adept at fighting them off. But today, they are coming back for their 59th plan, a plan that is so nefarious, it just might work. Written by Michael Dolce and James Mascia, illustrated by Joaquin Gonzalez, and colored by Daniele Caramanico.

$19.99 6/17/2026

DIME STORE DETECTIVE TP

(W) Jon Dexter (A/CA) Alfredo Retamar

Donald Mackinder is a detective short on friends and time as he investigates a serial killer somehow connected to the return of an evil entity that ripped his family apart forty years ago, one that has been trapped in a hidden cave in the Appalachian Mountains for centuries… until now. In a city where the criminals wear badges and city hall is run like the mafia, Detective Donald Mackinder must uncover a underground sex cult run by the rich and powerful of Georgia. DIME-STORE DETECTIVE is a whodunit southern thriller for fans of supernatural stories and crime mysteries. Written and created by Jon Dexter, illustrated by Alfredo Retamar, colored by Lucas Urrutia, and lettered by Lucas Urrutia.

$24.99 6/3/2026

WRITE OR WRONG TP VOL 01 A WRITERS GUIDE TO CREATING COMICS 2ND EDITION

(W) Dirk Manning (A) Various (CA) James Reddington

For over five years, Dirk Manning's "Write or Wrong" column at Newsarama provided aspiring writers with candid advice, anecdotes, and inspiration about how to successfully meet artists, create comics, and get them published. In this new 2nd Edition of the long out-of-print book, Dirk collects key columns from his popular long-running series, providing updated information, anecdotes, and advice in an invaluable tool for anyone seeking to create comics, improve their knowledge of the industry and the craft, and/or be simultaneously entertained and informed by this remarkable, forthright, and ultimately charming book about how to overcome the odds and create comics – even if you can't draw them yourself. Countless industry professionals have cited the positive impact of this book on their careers, making it the perfect book for anyone passionate about bringing their own comic work into the world.

$19.99 6/10/2026

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