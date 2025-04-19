Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: hero trade, Planet Death

Planet Death #1 & A Hero Trade Trade in Bad Idea's July 2025 Solicits

Planet Death launches (again) with #1 in Bad Idea's July 2025 solicits and solicitations, as well as Planet Death #0 second printing and The Hero Trade paperback. Yes, they said they wouldn't do trade paperbacks, but then they said they wouldn't be distributed by a third party either, and here's their Lunar listings.

PLANET DEATH #1

Writers: Derek Kolstad & Robert Venditti

Artist: Tomás Giorello

Colors: Dave Stewart

Cover A: Tomás Giorello

Cover B: Leinil Francis Yu

Chromium Cover: Tomás Giorello ($9.99)

1:20 Variant: Esad Ribic

1:50 Variant: Jae Lee

1:100 Variant: Walter Simonson

1:250 Foil Variant: Chris Bachalo

Full Color | 48 Pages | $5.99 (unless noted) | T+ On Sale: July 9, 2025

The explosive 48-page first issue of the record-breaking series premieres in a high-end, deluxe prestige format! From the minds of blockbuster screenwriter Derek Kolstad — creator and writer of the box office dominating motion picture franchise JOHN WICK — and New York Times best-selling writer Robert Venditti (Superman '78, Green Lantern), along with artistic visionaries Tomás Giorello (Star Wars, Conan) and ten-time Eisner Award-winner Dave Stewart (Star Wars, Hellboy) comes a groundbreaking new sci-fi epic. Millions of miles from home, hundreds of ships descend into the stormy atmosphere of a hostile frozen world. On board, an army of resolute men and women brace for the coming assault. They are an invasion force, on an impossible mission — destroy the devastating enemy weapon garrisoned below. Corporal Scott and his battalion are in the vanguard but the human forces are no match for their brutal alien adversaries. Scott's battalion is dead within moments. He is its lone survivor. The landing force annihilated, the battle is lost. Against overwhelming odds, Scott dares the unthinkable — cross behind enemy lines, survive the lethal landscape, evade capture by ruthless enemies, resist natural predators, face human deserters and finish the mission singlehandedly. Locked in his suit of full combat battle armor, sustained only by what he can carry, and driven by Earth's wrath, Scott must do by himself what an entire army could not. Destroy the weapon. Return home.

Attention Retailers: Major discounts and incentives available. Please see Lunar's site for details on PLANET DEATH #1. Returnable.

THE HERO TRADE: HERO FOR SALE TPB

Writer: Matt Kindt

Artist: David Lapham

Cover: Joe Quesada

Black & White | 192 Pages | $12.99 | T+

On Sale: July 9, 2025

Described as superheroes through the lens of Elmore Leonard & Quentin Tarantino, this uber-hip, groundbreaking series of tour de force stories from New York Times best-selling author Matt Kindt (BRZRKR) and iconoclastic illustrator David Lapham (STRAY BULLETS) is now being made widely available for the very first time. This meticulously curated collection contains the complete saga of THE HERO TRADE thus far, as well as a wealth of bonus material and behind-the-scenes content exclusive to this edition. The seemingly straightforward tale of a man with the body of a superhero in the trunk of his car, driving from one nefarious organization to another and selling it piece by piece. An ordinary man at the end of his rope, this score is his last shot, one night to make good. He's bound and determined to carve out a place for himself in this world, even if he has to do it one bloody body part of Captain Fab at a time. His black market buyers all looking for a piece of the superpowered action, to own a piece of the paragon. To collect it. To touch it. Even taste it. Because eating even a tiny piece of The Fab? Grants you unbelievable powers. Ingest a drop of Captain Fab's blood? Develop a miraculous healing factor. Feast on an eyeball, snort some teeth dust, dine fabulously and take the ride… although the powers you get may not be what you expected. This is THE HERO TRADE. There have been many groundbreaking explorations into the superhero genre. This is not one of them. However, it may be the first groundbreaking exploration of the people who consume the superhero genre. Special introductory pricing.

PLANET DEATH #0

SECOND PRINT

Written by: Derek Kolstad & Robert Venditti

Art by: Tomás Giorello

Colors by: Dave Stewart

Cover by: Tomás Giorello

On Sale: JULY 9

Full Color | 24 PGS | $1.99 | T+

The comic that shattered all the records is now back in print! Blockbuster screenwriter Derek Kolstad, creator and writer of the internationally acclaimed, box office dominating motion picture franchise JOHN WICK, New York Times best-selling writer Robert Venditti (Superman '78, Green Lantern), with visionary artist Tomás Giorello (Star Wars, Conan) and ten-time Eisner Award-winner Dave Stewart (Star Wars, Hellboy) have combined forces to bring you this essential first chapter in a groundbreaking new sci-fi epic. Millions of miles from home, hundreds of ships descend into the stormy atmosphere of a hostile frozen world. On board, an army of resolute men and women brace for the coming assault. They are an invasion force, on an impossible mission — destroy the devastating enemy weapon garrisoned below. Corporal Scott and his battalion are in the vanguard but the human forces are no match for their brutal alien adversaries. Scott's battalion is dead within moments. He is its lone survivor. The landing force annihilated, the battle is lost. Against overwhelming odds, Scott dares the unthinkable — cross behind enemy lines, survive the lethal landscape, evade capture by ruthless enemies, resist natural predators, face human deserters and finish the mission singlehandedly. Locked in his suit of full combat battle armor, sustained only by what he can carry, and driven by Earth's wrath, Scott must do by himself what an entire army could not. Destroy the weapon. Return home.

RECORD-BREAKING ISSUE RUSHED BACK TO PRINT

PLANET DEATH #0 is the must-read lead-in to July's 40-page prestige format PLANET DEATH #1.

