Please Don't Talk To Ed Brubaker About Falcon and The Winter Soldier

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier TV show came out from Marvel on Disney+ today, spinning out of Captain America: The Winter Soldier movie. Based principally on the Captain America comic books by Ed Brubaker and Steve Epting, Brubaker wrote on his newsletter today about how he related to the films and the TV show. And, no, he's not happy.

Ed Brubaker describes the show as something "I sadly have very mixed feelings about. I'm really happy for Sebastian Stan, who I think is both a great guy and the perfect Bucky/Winter Soldier, and I'm glad to see him getting more screen time finally. Also, Anthony Mackie is amazing as the Falcon, and everyone at Marvel Studios that I've ever met (all the way up to Kevin Feige) have been nothing but kind to me…"

"…but at the same time, for the most part, all Steve Epting and I have gotten for creating the Winter Soldier and his storyline is a "thanks" here or there, and over the years that's become harder and harder to live with. I've even seen higher-ups on the publishing side try to take credit for my work a few times, which was pretty galling (to be clear, I'm NOT talking about Tom Breevort, who was a great editor and really helpful)."

"So yeah, mixed feeling, and maybe it'll always be like that (but I sure hope not). Work-for-hire work is what it is, and I'm honestly thrilled to have co-created something that's become such a big part of pop culture – or even pop subculture with all the Bucky-Steve slash fiction – and that run on Cap was one of the happiest times of my career, certainly while doing superhero comics. Also, I have a great life as a writer and much of it is because of Cap and the Winter Soldier bringing so many readers to my other work. But I also can't deny feeling a bit sick to my stomach sometimes when my inbox fills up with people wanting comments on the show."

"So… I'm sure I'll watch it, and you should too if you're a Marvel movie universe fan, but I'll probably be waiting a while to check it out myself. So please don't email me any spoilers, I guess, but go give Sebastian Stan lots of love wherever he is online."

We will Ed. Here's the credit that Ed Brubaker, and comic book creators others, did get for The Falcon And The Winter Soldier TV series. But it seems that this is all

Sam Wilson / The Falcon created by STAN LEE and GENE COLAN

The Winter Soldier created by ED BRUBAKER and STEVE EPTING

Bucky Barnes and Captain America created by JOE SIMON and JACK KIRBY

With Special Thanks To DANIEL ACUNA • JOHN BYRNE • MARK GRUENWALD • BOB LAYTON • DAVID MICHELINIE • TOM MORGAN • PAUL NEARY • NICK SPENCER

Ed Brubaker has chosen to no longer write for Marvel Comics, but writes the Reckless series of graphic novels with Sean and Jacob Phillips published by Image Comics. He talks about his plans for them on the newsletter as well. As well as the new cover for their third book together.