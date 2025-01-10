Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Janet From HR, poison ivy

Poison Ivy #30 Will Be A Flipbook For Poison Ivy And Janet From HR

Poison Ivy #30 will be a flipbook of a comic, one side for Poison Ivy and another for Janet From HR from DC Comics in February.

Poison Ivy #30, from G. Willow Wilson and Marcio Takara is to be a flipbook issue telling two parallel narratives, the front spotlighting Poison Ivy and the back featuring Janet From HR, as they each take long journeys home to each other. Will either of them mention King Croc?

POISON IVY #30

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Marcio Takara (CA) Jessica Fong

SPECIAL FLIP-BOOK ISSUE! Grievously injured after her encounter with the Order of the Green Knight's master, Poison Ivy finds herself wandering a strange liminal zone inhabited by The Grey. Meanwhile, Janet, on a search for answers about the mysterious town of Marshview, finds herself lost amongst The Green. As the two friends attempt to find their way home to each other, they're confronted by strange forces beyond either of their reckoning. Across their journeys, the question begins to shift from can they return to each other to who will they each be by the time they find one another again. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 2/5/2025

It may follow the recent model of the DC All-In Special, with two separate narratives that meet in the middle, though that took the extra step of having one narrative burst into the other halfway through. Here's how the many, many covers are looking for its February the 5th release.

Janet Mitchell, often called Janet from HR, in Human Relations at a Gotham chemical plant that Poison Ivy blew up, killing everyone… apart from Janet. She befriended Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn… and a little more for Ivy. Though recently her affections have been drawn by King Croc.

