DC All-In Special Does Something Insane On Wednesday (Spoilers)

About three weeks ago, I stated I had heard that DC All-In Special #1 did something "Remarkably Weird". There were spoilers. There still are.

About three weeks ago, I stated I had heard that DC All-In Special #1 did something "Remarkably Weird". There were spoilers. There still are. Probably bigger ones now. Be warned. I compared it to the kind of experimental comic book storytelling techniques that Alan Moore, Robert Crumb, Bryan Talbot or Chris Ware would bring you. And not just that it was a flip book with two stories that met in the middle, hell even I did that.

I stated that the DC All In Special #1 had one of the stories peek through to the other. Break through the pages from one side to the other and reach through. Doing something a bit like, well, what Matt Feazell did in his classic Mr Spot strip.

And now I have the receipts. Even bigger spoilers, as we see on one side of the comic, Darkseid addressing a prisoner…

… a prisoner that is Jim Corrigan, The Spectre. While those reading the other side of the flip book, get a different experience.

As Zatannna, Swamp Thing, Doctor Fate and others get all caught up.

But then as Darkseid confronts the Quintessence (remember them? Josh Williamson would like you to) about his plans for The Spectre, and the machine he is using in a very His Dark Materials way, something even stranger starts to happen.

Courtesy of said Miracle Machine, parts of this page burst through to the other side of the comic, courtesy of the magic-sensitive members of the Justice League Unlimited. Just also upside down ones.

Not entirely sure I've ever seen a comic book do something like that before. Not entirely sure you have either. DC All In Special #1 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Daniel Sampere and Wes Craig is published on Wednesday.

DC ALL IN SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE WRAPAROUND

(W) Scott Snyder – Joshua Williamson (A) Daniel Sampere – Wes Craig (CA) Daniel Sampere

THE NEXT EPIC CHAPTER OF DC HISTORY BEGINS HERE…PRESENTED AS A STARLING, SYMMETRICAL FLIPBOOK! DON'T MISS IT! Following the events of DC's blockbuster storyline Absolute Power, the heroes of the core DC Universe have fought against the deep divisions in the world around them to usher in a new era of unity. And it's just in time, too–because Darkseid has returned. Superman must gather every hero on Earth to hold the line against a very different version of the Lord of Apokolips, as they raise our cosmic defenses and prepare for war…and when the first blows land, the shock waves will ripple into every series in the DCU and shake the nature of their reality to its core! But little do they know…the greater threat is still to come. For there is another Earth: the Absolute Universe. Here, DC's biggest icons are coming of age with fewer advantages and facing greater opposition than ever before…while miraculously retaining the immutable heroism that has inspired fans for decades. But can they really protect the light that shines inside them when the world in which they live is hurtling toward a terrible destiny? Retail:

$4.99 In-Store Date: 10/2/2024

