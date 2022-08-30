Poison Ivy Gives The Gift Of Cannabis In Harley Quinn Animated Comic

It's not like Harley Quinn hasn't engaged in cannabis culture before. There was one DC Comics book special that even has a scratch'n'sniff cannabis aspect – which had to be censored and renamed as "cut grass" when sold outside the USA. Well, today's Harley Quinn Animated Series: The Real Sidekicks Of New Gotham Special looks at more practical applications for Elle, Vixen's girlfriend in the series, who takes medication to deal with pain issues, resulting from her disability.

But "gummies" only seem to go so far. And when you are girlfriends with Vixen, there must me more side effects that a giraffe's tongue. Because you get contacts with Poison Ivy. And this Ivy, rather that trying to murder everyone in the entire world, taking them down before she dies, looks after her friends – and the friends of her friends.

It is notable that this comic, like the rest of the series, is written by Tee Franklin, a disabled comic book creator who also writes about her medical use of cannabis, posting on social media "I wish I knew how much my pain would disappear w/cannabis. 6.5 years of pain, of not being there 100% for my kids, how much different would our lives be? IDK, but I'm grateful". Og course it's not the only time a DC Comics character has provided such services, if only for recreational rather than medicinal use. From Garth Ennis and the late, great Steve Dillon, from Swamp Thing.

And with one gift, comes another, Vixen coming out on national TV, as well as reflecting her previous DC Canon partners that everyone seems to go on about. A lot.

You can tell how certain people at Warner Bros. don't look too kindly on this comic book and the animated series it spins out from. But they also find it hard to argue with its success. For now.

HARLEY QUINN THE ANIMATED SERIES THE REAL SIDEKICKS OF NEW GOTHAM SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A MAX SARIN (MR)

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Max Sarin

What happens when writers from Harley Quinn the TV show and Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: The Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour the comic book get together and swap stories from New Gotham? Absolute mayhem, that's what! Follow what happened to some of your favorite Gotham sidekicks on Tawny Young's new trash-tastic daytime talk show and watch the chairs fly as they spill the tea! Guest-starring Clayface, Batgirl, Frank the Plant, and Harley Quinn's worst sidekick…The Joker!

