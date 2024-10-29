Poison Ivy Says That She Is DC "All In" With The Green (Spoilers)

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: DC All-In, Pousin Ivy

Poison Ivy Says That She Is DC "All In" When It Comes To The Green (Poison Ivy/Swamp Thing: Feral Trees Spoilers)

Poison Ivy's relationship to The Green, the pandimensional connection established by Alan Moore in Swamp Thing forty years ago, that connects all plant life in the DC Universe, has often been up for grabs. Tomorrow's Poison Ivy/Swamp Thing: Feral Trees by G. Willow Wilson and Mike Perkins seeks to tie some of that up. With Poison Ivy moving a little too fast for the Parliament Of Trees…

…. as was once true of Swamp Thing. Well, they are all Ents, are they not?

All the Plant Elementals eventually become part of the Parliament Of Trees, and that it seems will be Poison Ivy's fate too. Except there may be a different path being taken.

She's "All In"! She said the words! The thing! The DC Comics thing! Has any other DC Comics character actually said that yet? But also how many characters has Swamp Thing told that they probably need to actually commit genocide before they are good enough to join his gang.

Is that what DC Vertigo will be? DC Half In Half Out? And will Poison Ivy be an early member? Poison Ivy/Swamp Thing: Feral Trees is published tomorrrow.

POISON IVY SWAMP THING FERAL TREES #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Mike Perkins (CA) Jason Shawn Alexander

There is something wrong with the trees. A presence screaming out in pain–tearing, gnashing, and gnawing through the very fabric of the Green–calling out for blood. In its wake, a trail of viscera and carnage is left–leading to a mystery that the Parliament of Trees has conscripted Poison Ivy and Swamp Thing to solve. Can the Verdant Villainess and the Avatar of the Green make their way into the heart of this homicidal wilderness and discover the source of this horror, or will they find themselves the next victims of these feral trees? This story, brought to violent life by G. Willow Wilson and Mike Perkins, will answer these questions. But beware, this terrifying tale is not for the weak of heart. Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 10/30/2024

