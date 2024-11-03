Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #154, politics

Political Riots In This Week's Batman #154 (Spoilers)

Political Riots in this week's Batman #154 by Chip Zdarsky and Carmine Di Giandomenico... how opportune (Spoilers)

Chip Zdarsky is teaming up with his Batman: The Knight compatriot Carmine Di Giandomenico on the second issue of his current The Dying City final arc on Batman. Carmine also pops up on Batman And Robin for a couple of pages. And in this Wednesday's Batman #154, the conspiracy theorists are all of the rage. Last month Batman #153 with Jorge Jimenez saw the "Red Wayne" movement protesting against Wayne Enterprises with a variety of issues of contention. That Bruce Wayne is a communist, they're injecting children with trackers and are helping out the poor.

How dare they. With protests being held outside Wayne Enterprises from three people that Bruce Wayne seems quite happy to tolerate.

"For now" is the operative word here. In this Wednesday's Batman #154, following the murder of Mayor Nakano, the protests have gained in size and prominence as well as focusing their issues. Now it's about illegal immigrants coming to Gotham. Presumably in a batcaravan. And protesting against medical care services. Given what else is happening in the USA this week, might this be quite an opportune time to publish this comic book?

Batman #154 by Chip Zdarsky and Carmine Di Giandomenico is published this Wednesday, just after polling day, from DC Comics.

BATMAN #154 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Carmine Di Giandomenico (CA) Jorge Jimenez

Murder has rocked the heart of Gotham! Batman and Jim Gordon will have to piece together the clues and discover the truth, no matter how dark. Has the Riddler really gone legit? Is the Court of Owls involved? Meanwhile, public sentiment is turning against Wayne Enterprises' public initiatives, with new hero Commander Star sowing the seeds of discontent. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/6/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!