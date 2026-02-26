Posted in: Comics, Mad Cave Studios | Tagged: comicspro, Dave Johnson, jimmy palmiotti, pop kill

Pop Kill: Big Candy by Jimmy Palmiotti & Dave Johnson, Mad Cave Sequel

Pop Kill: Big Candy, a Mad Cave Studios sequel by Jimmy Palmiotti and Dave Johnson, was announced at ComicsPRO 2026

Article Summary Pop Kill: Big Candy, the sequel by Jimmy Palmiotti and Dave Johnson, debuts with Mad Cave Studios in 2026.

The new series escalates the action as Dina Delux and Jon Pyle target powerful candy conglomerates.

Expect sharp satire, hyper-violent spectacle, and designer-cool vibes in this bold crime comic follow-up.

The original Pop Kill pitched cola rivalries; Big Candy ups the stakes with a war on sugary giants.

At the ComicsPRO retailer event, Mad Cave Studios announced a new project I haven't seen mentioned anywhere else. So I thought I'd mention it. Pop Kill: Big Candy by Jimmy Palmiotti and Dave Johnson, a sequel to the crowdfunded Pop Kill from 2020, which Mad Cave Studios picked up and republished in 2025. Pop Kill: Big Candy will be published in September 2026.

Mark Irwin, VP of Mad Cave Studios, told the assembled retailers to applause, "As many of you know, Pop Kill has been pretty hot for Mad Cave last year. It's been a really big push for us. We were a little bit surprised by the success, but not surprised enough not to do a sequel. So we're doing a sequel. It's crazy, if not crazier, than the first series. It's got even more ridiculousness behind it. Dave and Jimmy have outdone themselves with the story, so hopefully you know, you guys all have your sweet tooth stoked going into next year."

"Bigger. Sweeter. Deadlier. After taking down Big Soda, Dina Delux and Jon Pyle set their sights on an even bigger target: the global candy conglomerates. Pop Kill: Big Candy doubles down on the sharp satire, hyper-violent spectacle, and designer-cool aesthetic that made the first volume a standout — this time skewering corporate sugar empires. It's explosive, irreverent, and built for readers who want their crime comics bold and unapologetic!"

And this is how the original Pop Kill is listed;

Pop Kill by Jimmy Palmiotti, Dave Johnson, Juan Santacruz, Brian Reber, Sean Konot

Award winning creators Jimmy Palmiotti and Dave Johnson deliver an all-new graphic novel about what happens when the top two cola comapnies declare all out war on each other! Imagine a world where the two dominant and competing Cola companies, each worth billions, are owned by former conjoined twins who are now separated and have grown to hate each other so much they hire assassins, saboteurs, and espionage personnel to meddle with each other on a daily basis. This is the story about brotherly love run afoul, and the people they enlist to do their dirty work.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!