Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe Of Horrors From Archie In 2023

Chilling Adventures Presents… Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe Of Horrors is a new one-shot horror story coming from Archie Comics in March 2023.

Pop Tate made his first appearance in Pep Comics #46 from Archie back in 1944, though had a changing first name, Bob, Harold, Clark or Thomas, finally settling on Terry Tate. Owner and manager of the Chok'lit Shoppe in Riverdale, an ice cream parlour and hangout spot for the cast of Archie, Pop Tate was originally portrayed as a fat, balding white man with a moustache, though that has changed over the years too. His history is also up in the air, sometimes inheriting the shop from his father, other times founding it himself. The business is always under threat of going bust or being closed, and in Chock'lit Shoppe of Horrors, it seems that Pop makes a deal with the devil to keep his business going. And it may have also led to the other events of the Archie Horrorverse, such as the zombie invasion from Afterlife With Archie a decade ago.

Night Shift by Ryan Cady and Chris Panda

and Soylent Teen by Jordan Morris and Liana Kangas

and Die-and-Dash by Amy Chase and Federico Sabbatini

CHILLING ADVENTURES PRESENTS… POP'S CHOCK'LIT SHOPPE OF HORRORS (ONE-SHOT)

ARCHIE COMICS

Pop Tate is the glue holding Riverdale together, whether everyone realizes or not. His Chock'lit Shoppe is the beating heart of the city, where everyone can stop in for a delicious bite and some safe haven—even the worst sorts. And not just the run-of-the-mill rapscallions who recently broke the jukebox. When a young Riverdale couple (Nick St. Clair and Sherry Thyme) attempt to dine and dash on the humble small business owner, they quickly discover the fryer grease isn't the only heart-stopping thing about the Chock'lit Shoppe. From tales of mystery meat to the unnatural visitors that dine late at night, this anthology tells stories about the horrors that happen at Riverdale's beloved malt shop—and how Pop Tate is at the center of it all, the most powerful figure in Riverdale providing haven to all sorts of terrors and underhanded villainy.

Script: Amy Chase, Jordan Morris, Ryan Cady

Art: Federico Sabbatini, Liana Kangas, Chris Panda

Colors: Matt Herms

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Adam Gorham

Variant Cover: Francesco Francavilla

On Sale Date: 3/22

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

Posted in: Archie, Comics | Tagged: archie, riverdale