Popular Comics #61 Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions Today Dell published Popular Comics for years, and one of the more interesting covers from the run is at Heritage Auctions today.

Popular Comics is a title I have little experience with from the golden age, but if the cover to issue #61 is any indication, they look wild. Published by Dell from 1936-1948, it was an anthology book that ran for a long time next to other titles like Four Color and tons and tons of licensed material. Dell was the go-to for all of the Saturday morning cartoon characters you know and love, and Popular Comics is where you went to for the weird stuff. A copy of #61 is taking bids at Heritage Auctions today, and this raw copy is currently sitting at $72, which is not bad for what looks to be a pretty clean and readable copy. Check it out below.

Popular Comics Indeed

"Popular Comics #61 (Dell, 1941) Condition: FN-. Overstreet 2022 FN 6.0 value = $123." Man, the look on that guy's face will haunt me for days. And is that supposed to be chest hair? I honestly cannot tell what is going on with his chest. As far as the characters listed to be in this issue, the only ones I had heard of before today were Hurricane Kids, Sky Hawk, and the rest I am completely unfamiliar with. I wonder why we don't get these into my shop; we buy in Dell books constantly but never Popular Comics.

Maybe that points to how hard it can be to find out in the wild, especially in this condition. I am sure it is a great read as well; maybe I should buy this one and learn a thing or two. Go ahead and go here to place a bid yourself. There is a whole bunch of great golden age books taking bids over there today as well, so make sure to click through everything else they are auctioning off as well.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.