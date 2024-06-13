Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: J. Holtham, Kelsey Ramsey, Michael Lee Harris, Michael Walsh, pornsak pichetshote, rachel dodson, Sabir Pirzada, Skylar Patridge, Tananarive Due, terry dodson, VIta Ayala

Pornsak Pichetshote Creates The Horizon Experiment At Image Comics

With Terry and Rachel Dodson, Sabir Pirzada, Michael Walsh, Tananarive Due, Kelsey Ramsey, J. Holtham, Michael Lee Harris, Vita Ayala and Skylar Patridge

Article Summary Pornsak Pichetshote launches The Horizon Experiment with diverse creators.

Series includes five one-shot comics inspired by pop culture with unique twists.

The Manchurian: a James Bond-esque spy thriller, debuts September 25th.

Titles explore horror, fantasy, and adventure with marginalized protagonists.

Pornsak Pichetshote is collaborating with multiple creators, including from comics, literature, film and television, for The Horizon Experiment. A series of five one-shot comic books, all featuring original protagonists from marginalized backgrounds set in a popular genre and inspired by pop culture icons, where each character's unique background allows the stories to go in new directions. The first is a James Bond-inspired Chinese spy thriller The Manchurian, with Terry Dodson and Rachel Dodson. Which is not "The Mancunian" as I first read it, that would mean something else entirely.

"I'm fascinated with taking popular genres, like horror and noir, and seeing what they'd look like from diverse perspectives—I explored this in my Image Comics books Infidel and The Good Asian. But, I've been limited to my own experiences. So, for The Horizon Experiment, I decided to use the same mentality but open it up to other people, inviting some of the most talented people I know to work on it," said Pichetshote. "Each one-shot is the equivalent of a pilot for a new creator-owned series, with the potential of continuing should there be demand for more. Each team of creators have had different approaches—all of them have knocked me out, and I couldn't be more proud that the end result is five very unique books, all connected by the same ambitious spirit."

Co-edited by Pichetshote and editor Will Dennis. The Horizon Experiment: The Manchurian #1 will be published on the 25th of September from Image Comics. The series will also feature connecting variant covers by Tula Lotay.

Future issues include Sabir Pirzada of Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel and Michael Walsh for The Horizon Experiment: The Sacred Damned, introducing the world to Inayah Jibril, Professor of Ethnography and the Occult. A love letter to classic horror from Dracula to John Constantine, the book follows a Muslim exorcist, in a new interpretation of horror tropes.

Fantasy writer Tananarive Due and Kelsey Ramsey's The Horizon Experiment: Moon Dogs, follows a family of Black Lycanthropes of East African descent who find themselves caught in a burgeoning war when the truth starts to come out that werewolves aren't just a myth.

The Handmaid's Tale writer and producer J. Holtham, with Michael Lee Harris on Horizon Experiment: Motherf#cking Monsters. Motherf#cking Monsters is Evil Dead for blerds. A nerdy Black kid from Brooklyn and his friends stumble upon demon-worshipping frat assholes trying to take over the world in this love letter to Sam Raimi and Edgar Wright, set to a Wu-Tang soundtrack.

Vita Ayala and Skylar Patridge's The Horizon Experiment: Finders / Keepers, a reverse Indiana Jones adventure that follows archaeology grad student Ines Guarua, who steals artifacts from museums to return them to their native cultures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!