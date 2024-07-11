Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: kieron gillen, Power Fantasy

The Power Fantasy Doesn't Want To Be "Watchmen Meets Succession"

Kieron Gillen and Caspar Wijngaard have been pushing their new Image Comics series, The Power Fantasy, launching in August.

Kieron Gillen and Caspar Wijngaard have been pushing their new Image Comics series, The Power Fantasy, launching in August, ahead of its Final Order Cut Off (FOC) date this weekend. This means plenty of think pieces, newsletters, teaser images, variant reveals, cover quotes, and character reveals from Image and the creators. Kieron Gillen doing a big Twitter thread here. Making sure people got their PDFs.

But it seems that what Image Comics really wants to say is not what it is, but what it isn't. And that's to not be either Watchmen or The Boys, let alone somewhere in between which is what has been pushed by others. Games Radar go with "Watchmen meets Succession" and it seems Image Comics really doesn't like that either.

Because this is a superhero comic, an elevated superhero story, looking at the effects of power on fantasies, on society and on a long term history. But Image Comics really doesn't want to push its usual marketing elevator pitch of "<insert mainstream title #1> meets <insert mainstream title #2" logline. Let alone "Watchmen Meets The Boys", "Watchmen Meets The Boys". Not even "Uber Meets The Wicked + The Divine" which is totally where I would have gone. Don't these people know anything about marketing?

Oookay… So that's our scoop, folks, if you can call it that. For the first time in recent memory, we're seeing a launch come out of Image that's basically… NOT being "positioned" in the way that it's… very obviously being positioned. How very Jonathan Hickman of Kieron Gillen.

POWER FANTASY #1

IMAGE COMICS

JUN240461

(W) Kieron Gillen (A/CA) Caspar Wijngaard

Series Premiere. "Superpowered." You have certain preconceptions. They're incorrect. Here, that word has a specific technical definition. Namely, "any individual with the destructive capacity of the nuclear arsenal of the USA." There are six such people on Earth. The planet's survival relies on them never coming into conflict. Come dance to the ticking of the doomsday clock with Kieron Gillen (The Wicked + the Divine, Die) and Caspar Wijngaard (Home Sick Pilots, All Against All). The eternal fight against fighting starts now. In Shops: Aug 07, 2024 SRP: $3.99

POWER FANTASY #2

IMAGE COMICS

JUL240527

(W) Kieron Gillen (A/CA) Caspar Wijngaard

There are six people who can save the world. They save the world every day they don't use their powers. Yesterday, one used their gift. The world is still here. Have we been lucky, or has the fuse to end us all been lit? In Shops: Sep 11, 2024 SRP: $3.99

