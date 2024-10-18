Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: power girl

Power Girl #14 Preview: Ejecta—Heroine or Hype?

Power Girl #14 hits stores this Wednesday. Can Power Girl and Omen uncover the truth about Metropolis' mysterious new hero Ejecta? Or will the city fall for the hype?

Article Summary Power Girl #14 lands on shelves October 23rd, promising action and intrigue in Metropolis.

Power Girl and Omen face off against Metropolis' enigmatic new hero, Ejecta.

Can Ejecta truly stop crime before it starts, or is it just more superhero hype?

ENTER EJECTA! The mysterious new hero has taken Metropolis by storm, but Power Girl and Omen don't believe the hype. How can this heroine stop crime before it starts? Find out as Power Girl fights to save her city from itself!

POWER GIRL #14

DC Comics

0824DC164

0824DC165 – Power Girl #14 Miguel Mercado Cover – $4.99

0824DC166 – Power Girl #14 Simone Di Meo Cover – $4.99

0824DC167 – Power Girl #14 Daniel Sampere Cover – $6.99

(W) Leah Williams (A) Adriana Melo (CA) Yanick Paquette

ENTER EJECTA! The mysterious new hero has taken Metropolis by storm, but Power Girl and Omen don't believe the hype. How can this heroine stop crime before it starts? Find out as Power Girl fights to save her city from itself!

In Shops: 10/23/2024

SRP: $3.99

