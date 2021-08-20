Power Rangers Universe #1 Launches In Boom's November 2021 Solicits

Power Rangers Universe #1 launches in November from Boom Studios, drawn by Simone Ragazzoni but seemingly without a writer. Could this originally have been Frank Gogol? And followed in Boom Studios November 2021 solicitations with launches for Shea Fontana and Celia Moscote's Getting Dizzy, Christopher Cantwell and Luca Casalanguida's Regarding The Matter Of Oswald's Body, and a new Magic The Gathering series, Magic: Master Of Metal by Mairghread Scott, Jorge Coehlo, French Carlomagno, and Jacques Salomon. As well as the usual Maw, Mamo, Once & Future, Dark Blood and more…

POWER RANGERS UNIVERSE #1 (OF 6) CVR A MORA

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) TBA (A) Simone Ragazzoni (CA) Dan Mora

What is the true origin of the Phantom Ranger? And what is his connection to the Morphin Grid?

From the moment he first appeared 24 years ago, fans have wondered about the origin of the mysterious Phantom Ranger. Questions which have never been answered, until now…

BOOM! Studios proudly presents a limited series event that will delve into the deepest origins of the Power Rangers Universe. Origins that have the Phantom Ranger at their heart.

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 4.99

MIGHTY MORPHIN #13 CVR A LEE

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna (CA) In-Hyuk Lee

It's all been building to this, the inevitable showdown between the Power Rangers and their allies and the biggest threat they've ever faced – the Empyreals.

And yet, the shocking conclusion of the first year of Mighty Morphin may have ended the war before it even began decimating the very heart of the Power Rangers.

Can the Rangers move past their betrayals in order to save Earth and the universe itself?

Acclaimed Power Rangers writer Ryan Parrott, along with artist Marco Renna, debuts the Power Rangers event that will decide the fate of every Power Ranger across the universe – The Eltarian War!

In Shops: Nov 03, 2021

SRP: 3.99

POWER RANGERS #13 CVR A PAREL

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Gerald Parel

The Omega Rangers, including their unexpected savior the NEW Blue Omega Ranger, race against time to beat the impending Empyreal threat to Earth.

But can they deliver the critical secret they've uncovered to Zordon before it's too late?

New York Times best-selling writer Ryan Parrott and artist Francesco Mortarino deliver the explosive second chapter of The Eltarian War!

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: 3.99

GETTING DIZZY #1 (OF 4) CVR A MOSCOTE

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Shea Fontana (A / CA) Celia Moscote

Dizzy wants to be the best! But in the case of everything she's tried, including roller skating, this teen has only been able to achieve one thing – disaster.

Just when she is ready to pack it in, everything changes when the Negatrixes attack, forcing her to take up the mantle of 'Burb Defender!

But if she wants to save the world, she's going to have to assemble the coolest skating crew in the 'Burbs.

From New York Times bestselling author Shea Fontana (DC Super Hero Girls, Wonder Woman Rebirth) and acclaimed artist Celia Moscote (Juliet Takes Breath) comes an aspirational new series, perfect for fans of Save Yourself! and Rollergirl, that reveals a true hero is nothing without her friends.

In Shops: Nov 03, 2021

SRP: 4.99

REGARDING MATTER OF OSWALDS BODY #1 (OF 5) CVR A LUCA

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A / CA) Luca Casalanguida

Where is Lee Harvey Oswald's body?

The Kennedy assassination is a rat's nest of conspiracy theories: mafia involvement, the second gunman, government cover-up… but the most important chapter of this sordid tale may just be the theory that the body buried at Oswald's Rose Hill gravesite is not actually Lee Harvey himself.

Meet the ragtag group of "useful idiots" who are unwittingly brought together to clean up the crime of the century – a wannabe cowboy from Wisconsin, a Buddy Holly-idolizing (former) car thief, a world-weary Civil Rights activist ready for revolution, and a failed G-Man who still acts the part – and specifically, regarding the matter of Oswald's body.

For fans of Department of Truth and Time Before Time comes an off-kilter crime thriller set in the shadows of history's greatest conspiracy by Eisner Award-nominated writer, producer, and director Christopher Cantwell (Iron Man, The United States of Captain America) and artist Luca Casalanguida (Lost Soldiers, Scout's Honor).

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: 3.99

MAGIC MASTER OF METAL #1 CVR A YOON

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #8 CVR A KHALIDAH

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Ig Guara (CA) Qistina Khalidah

Tying directly into the events of Magic: Master of Metal #1, Tezzeret enters the fray and brings with him vital information to the cabal of Planeswalkers defending Ravnica regarding [REDACTED]!

Only Tezzeret knows the truth about why Jace Beleren was attacked and why he is the key to saving the Multiverse from the utter destruction coming to Ravnica.

But that secret and what it means force Jace, Vraska, Kaya, and the allied Guilds of Ravnica to make an unthinkable choice… linked to the very crimes that Tezzeret seeks to be pardoned for in exchange for his help!

In Shops: Nov 03, 2021

SRP: 4.99

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #31 CVR A FRANY

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Jeremy Lambert (A) Marianna Ignazzi (CA) Frany

Can Buffy get by with a little help from her friends in this second chapter of We Are The Slayer?

If Buffy is to thwart the Multiverse's Big Bad, she'll need to recruit across the Multiverse for allies, including from very unexpected sources!

Meanwhile, will an unexpected group of friends be able to rescue Faith from Silas before his terrible revelations about her past break the Slayer?

In Shops: Nov 03, 2021

SRP: 3.99

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER TP VOL 08

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP210763

(W) Jeremy Lambert, Mirka Andolfo (A) Carmelo Zagaria, Marianna Ignazzi, Siya Oum (CA) Frany

The Slayers continue to struggle with their new reality while Anya and a new fan-favorite villain, recently arrive in Sunnydale, vie for control of the Watcher's Council!

The true nature of a plan is revealed and Scoobies and Slayers alike must band together to stop them, but not everyone will do so willingly.

And what sacrifices will have to be made to save Buffy from a world-shaking discovery as a new Big Bad makes its presence known?

This collection features a very special story featuring everyone's favorite Watcher like you've never seen him before… Giles the vampire.

Collects Buffy the Vampire Slayer #27-28 and Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Tea Time #1.

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 14.99

FIREFLY RETURN TO EARTH THAT WAS HC VOL 02

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP210764

(W) Greg Pak (A) Simona Di Gianfelice, Jordi Perez, Jahnoy Lindsay (CA) Bengal

The Firefly saga featuring the original crew of the Serenity continues!

In an attempt to evade the Alliance the crew of Serenity find themselves stranded on The-Earth-That-Was, a strange world filled with ancient artifacts, a new civilization and…maybe some semblance of hope.

Will Captain Kaylee be able hold her crew together and not strangle Captain Mal in the process? Does Zo find out what it truly means to be a Washburne? Can the legacy of Shepherd Book unite Lank and Mal and a new world?

Collects Firefly #29-32.

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 19.99

DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES #12 (OF 12) CVR A DEKAL (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Brian Herbet, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Dev Pramanik (CA) Jeff Dekal

Now the 81st Padishah Emperor of the Known Universe and imbued with the entire power of the Imperium, Shaddam will decide the fate of newly crowned Duke Leto Atreides.

But his decision will inadvertently cement the genocidal hatred of Baron Harkonnen for House Atreides!

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 4.99

MANY DEATHS OF LAILA STARR TP

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP210769

(W) Ram V. (A / CA) Filipe Andrade

Humanity is on the verge of discovering immortality. As a result, the avatar of Death is cast down to Earth to live a mortal life in Mumbai as twenty-something Laila Starr.

Struggling with her newfound mortality, Laila has found a way to be placed in the time and place where the creator of immortality will be born.

Will Laila take her chance to stop mankind from permanently altering the cycle of life, or will death really become a thing of the past?

A powerful new graphic novel from award-winning writer Ram V (These Savage Shores, Swamp Thing) and artist Filipe Andrade (Captain Marvel) that explores the fine line between living and dying through the lens of magical realism.

Collects The Many Deaths of Laila Starr #1-5.

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 14.99

HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #2 CVR A SHEHAN

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) James TynionIV, Tate Brombal (A) Werther Dell'Edera (A / CA) Chris Shehan

Erica Slaughter isn't the only member of the House of Slaughter to have made sacrifices in order to become the monster hunter she is today.

As a teenager, her handler and rival Aaron finds himself with a new roommate, the mysterious "transfer student" Jace Boucher.

To initiate his training, Jace must prove his loyalty to the House of Slaughter through a binding ritual… a ritual that few survive.

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 3.99

SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN SHORT BOX (BUNDLE OF 10)

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP210777

(A) Werther Dell'Edera

Store your Something is Killing the Children collection in this striking printed short box, featuring art from the smash hit series!

The boxes are stackable, simple to assemble, and made from sturdy double-walled corrugated material with two-layer handles and bottom. Each comic book storage box holds approximately 150-175 bagged and boarded comics. Includes lid.

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: 139.99

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN TP VOL 04

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP210778

(W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Werther Dell'Edera

What events brought Erica to the House of Slaughter? And what did she have to do to join the Order of St. George?

Erica Slaughter went to hell and back in Archer's Peak, but that may be nothing compared to the events that forged her at the House of Slaughter.

Erica Slaughter's origins are finally revealed in this volume of the Eisner Award-nominated series from GLAAD Award-winning author James Tynion IV (The Woods, Batman) and artist Werther Dell'Edera (Razorblades).

Collects Something is Killing the Children #16-20.

In Shops: Jan 05, 2022

SRP: 14.99

MAW #3 (OF 5) CVR A KRISTANTINA (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Jude Ellison S. Doyle (A) A.L. Kaplan (CA) Ariela Kristantina

What makes a monster?

Marion's terrifying transformation is nearly complete, but she finds utility in it, turning the tables on the predators harassing women in local bars.

When these men go on the hunt for revenge, a huge mistake pushes Marion into a fully monstrous form… and there will be hell to pay.

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 3.99

EAT THE RICH #4 (OF 5) CVR A TONG (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Sarah Gailey (A) Pius Bak (CA) Kevin Tong

Even as Joey struggles to make sense of everything she's seen, what role her beloved Astor has in it, and what it means for her relationship with him, Crestfall Bluffs is a flurry of activity preparing for the Thistleburn Unveiling Gala Party.

When Joey intervenes in a situation she doesn't fully understand, it will bring everything to a head in the most unexpected way!

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 3.99

DARK BLOOD #5 (OF 6) CVR A DE LANDRO

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) LaToya Morgan (A) Moises Hidalgo (CA) Valentine De Landro

Are the horrors of Avery's past to blame for his unique condition or or is there something more sinister at work?

Avery's symptoms continue to worsen as he races against his pursuers to reach Dr. Carlisle and confront him about what could possibly be happening to him.

But a shocking turn of events prompts Avery's condition to manifest and intensify with deadly consequences, which will threaten everything Avery holds dear.

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 3.99

VICTOR LAVALLE DESTROYER TP (OCT171272)

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP210791

(W) Victor Lavalle (A) Dietrich Smith (CA) Micaela Dawn

What happens when the legacy of Frankenstein's monster collides with the sociopolitical tensions of the present-day United States?

Mary Shelley's Frankenstein beseeched his creator for love and companionship, but in the 21st Century, the monster has long discarded any notions of peace or inclusion. He has become the Destroyer, his only goal to eliminate the scourge of humanity from the planet.

In this goal, he initially finds a willing partner in Dr. Baker, a descendant of the Frankenstein family who has lost her teenage son after an encounter with the police.

While two scientists, Percy and Byron, initially believe they're brought to protect Dr. Baker from the monster, they soon realize they may have to protect the world from the monster and Dr. Baker's wrath.

Written by lauded novelist Victor LaValle (Eve, The Ballad of Black Tom), Destroyer is a harrowing tale exploring the legacies of love, loss, and vengeance placed firmly in the tense atmosphere and current events of the modern-day United States.

In Shops: Oct 20, 2021

SRP: 19.99

ONCE & FUTURE #22 CVR A MORA

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Kieron Gillen (A / CA) Dan Mora

Will a shocking turn of events be enough to turn the tide of the entire world?

The war continues to rage across Britain as both Arthurs prepare to face one another for ultimate rule of the land.

As Duncan, Bridgette, and Rose arm themselves for what's to come, a surprising betrayal threatens even the most carefully laid plans!

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 3.99

MAMO #5 (OF 5) CVR A MILLEDGE

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Sas Milledge (A / CA) Sas Milledge

Is friendship more powerful than fate?

Mamo's angry spirit and moth familiar prove to be too much for Orla and Jo and it starts to look like there is no way out of this except to do what Mamo always wanted.

Will Orla complete the circle and embrace her destiny as the new witch in town, becoming as much a part of Haresden as the tides, or is there another way?

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: 4.99