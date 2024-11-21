Powerpuff Girls Valentine's Mwah Mwah Kissy Face Special in February

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: powerpuff girls, valentine's day

The Powerpuff Girls Valentine's Mwah Mwah Kissy Face Special is a 40-page oversized story by Paulina Ganucheau and Savanna Ganucheau from Dynamite Entertainment in February 2025.

"The city of Townsville is getting ready for Valentine's Day, and Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup are anxiously awaiting the annual card exchange at school. When a cute boy in her class catches the fancy of Blossom, the trio of titan-powered girls really get swept up in the spirit of the holiday. Blossom is caught up in the fervor, and suddenly every scenario from the trivial to the terrifying is colored by her swooning. Even the villainous schemes of Mojo Jojo play out as fairy tale adventures through her newly heart-shaped eyes. In this 40-page project packed full of energy and fun, readers will see if Buttercup and Bubbles can bring their sister back down to Earth, shaking her back to reality in time to save the city from its very real attackers. Or will the community of Townsville succumb to the most deadly of weapons — Cupid's arrow?

"Paulina Ganucheau kicked off the flagship PPG series as interior artist, then got the baton passed to her from superstar Kelly Thompson to take over writing, and now she's bringing in her own sister, the brilliant Savanna Ganucheau, to draw this delectable story. Fans are invited to this project that celebrates love and family, on and off the page, to feel that power — and enjoy the flying fists and action! "This has been a lifelong dream of ours to collaborate on a comic issue!," said artist Savanna Ganucheau. "Add PPG into the mix, it couldn't be anymore perfect." Paulina added, "It's true. We've been drawing and making up stories about The Powerpuff Girls together since 1998. This was foretold in the stars."