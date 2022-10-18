Predator #3 Preview: It's a Trap

Theta walks into a trap in this preview of Predator #3. Can she escape before she gets killed by the Predator?

Predator #3

by Ed Brisson & Kev Walker, cover by Leinil Yu

Theta is ambushed by a Predator! But is this the Predator that she's been tracking all these years? And without her weaponry, is she prepared to take it on one-on-one?

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.63"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Oct 19, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609928300311

| Parental Advisory

$3.99

Variants:

75960609928300321 – PREDATOR 3 MASTRAZZO VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609928300331 – PREDATOR 3 HARVEY VARIANT – $3.99 US

