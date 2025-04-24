Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Benjamin Percy, predator

Predator Kills The Marvel Universe in August 2025

Predator Kills The Marvel Universe in August 2025 by Predqator Versus writer Benjamin Percy and artist Marcelo Ferreira.

You can blame Garth Ennis and Doug Braithwaite for this, they started it way back when with The Punisher Kills The Marvel Universe. And a variety of would have killed this Marvel Universe, the DC Universe or all the Spawns ever since. And now we have Predator Kills The Marvel Universe, which strikes me as a little ambitious given that it would contain characters such as Phoenix and Galactus. And of course, it is written by Benjamin Percy and drawn by Predator Vs. artist Marcelo Ferreira.

PREDATOR KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #1 (OF 5)

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by MARCELO FERREIRA

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 8/13

It began as a feud between hunters in Predator Vs. Wolverine. It escalated to a battle between dynasties in Predator Vs. Black Panther. It led to a vicious attack on an entire city in Predator Vs. Spider-Man. Now, this interconnected epic evolves into a global war in PREDATOR KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE. The grand finale of this smash hit pop culture collision sees the heroes of the Marvel Universe join forces to defend the world from an entire army of the galaxy's greatest hunters. Fans can expect shocking deaths as the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men and more are caught off guard by the Predator's orchestrated savagery, all while Percy and Ferreira dare to explore their terrifying plans for Earth. It's the bloody kickoff to an epic battle between the Predators and Marvel's heroes! A Predator King, emboldened by a new vibranium arsenal and aided by a surprising human ally, launches an all-out invasion of Earth, claiming the planet as a hunting preserve! You'll need to read to see just who–if anyone–will survive and to witness some shocking twists and turns as the entire Marvel Universe finds itself in the Predator's tri-laser crosshairs!

"Over the past few years, I've been having the time of my life writing the Predator Vs. series. The Yautja have hunted Wolverine across the decades. They've battled Black Panther and plundered Wakanda of its vibranium. And they've faced off against Spider-Man and Kraven during a blackout heatwave in New York. These stories have been patiently building toward something epic. Their interconnectedness will be revealed in this explosive, blood-drenched, five-part story. That title? It's not misdirection.This one's gonna hurt. Your favorite heroes and villains will fall — even as others rise up against this extinction-level event. The Predator King is here — the Yautja are armed with vibranium — and Earth is now a hunting preserve." – Benjamin Percy

