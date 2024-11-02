Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman, Valiant | Tagged: Absokute Superman, gail simone

The President Of Argentina Thinks He May Be Absolute Superman

The President of Argentina, Javier Milei, thinks he ,ay be Absolute Superman but Gail Simone disagrees with him.

Article Summary President Javier Milei claims he's the inspiration behind DC's Absolute Superman line.

Comics writer Gail Simone denies any connection between Milei and the superhero.

Fans and critics engage in social media debates over Milei's Superman claims.

DC's Absolute Superman debuts while Valiant teases Milei-inspired content.

Javier Milei has been the president of Argentina since December 2023. He has been described politically as a right-wing populist and right-wing libertarian and supports laissez-faire economics, aligning specifically with minarchist and anarcho-capitalist principles. And supports freedom of choice on drug policy, firearms, sex work, and same-sex marriage while opposing abortion and euthanasia. He advocates closer relations with the United States and Israel and supports Ukraine. And he thinks he may be Absolute Superman.

Posting to X, FENÓMENO BARRIAL VIVA LA LIBERTAD CARAJO, translated as "Neighborhood phenomenon long live freedom damn it". That is the phrase that libertarians often use when they want to show that Milei transcends borders and sets the agenda throughout the world. And now, that he's Superman, Because both, it seems have floppy hair.

Milei had previously retweeted ASB2509 who posted, "DC lanza la nueva línea de cómics ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN, inspirada 100% en JAVIER MILEI." or "DC launches the new Absolute Superman line 100% inspired by Javier Milei"

Reader Javi Russo tweeted to Gail Simone, saying, "Help, our totally psychotic president thinks that DC Comics has made a Superman comic based on him." Gail Simone replied, "Wait, what?" Reader Leandro replied "The fact that people like you are so obsessed with our great n magnificent president, is the reason he is being drawn for artists like Gail all over the world. Accept n cry it, kuka!"

I'm not sure of the citations there, but Gail Simone stated, "I have nothing to do with the book in question, either writing or drawing. But I'll guarantee you, the character isn't based on the Argentinian President."

Maybe not. But where DC Comics fails to tread, Valiant Entertainment may be stepping up for Javier Milei with its Resurgence Of The Valiant Universe.

Absolute Superman #1 by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval will be published this Wednesday by DC Comics. Resurgence Of The Valiant Universe #3 from Valiant is out on the 27th of November.

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #1 CVR A RAFA SANDOVAL

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

SUPERSTARS JASON AARON AND RAFA SANDOVAL UNLEASH A SHOCKING NEW TAKE ON THE LAST SON OF KRYPTON! Without the fortress…without the family…without a home…what's left is the Absolute Man of Steel! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/6/2024 RESURGENCE #3 (OF 4) CVR C (X VAR) ORTIZ

VALIANT

SEP241370

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Guillermo Fajardo, Julio Azamor (CA) Richard Ortiz

The fall of G.A.T.E. begins here as Silk's Unity team launches a brutal assault on B.O.B., leading to a blood-soaked showdown! It's brother against brother and friend against friend as loyalties will be tested and betrayals run deep. As the chaos unfolds, Tama encounters an unlikely ally in the Faraway. Don't miss the explosive third issue of Resurgence of the Valiant Universe! In Shops: Nov 27, 2024 SRP: $4.99

