Preview: Marvel's Alien #1 – Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Salvador Larocca

Marvel is to publish its first Alien comic book from March 2021 – officially, of course. It has had the Brood running around for decades. And they have Phillip Kennedy Johnson writing the series – the same writer DC Comics just tapped to lead the Superman comic books from March as well. It will rather be his month. The series will also be by Salvador Larocca who, if past form is anything to go by, will get the Alien xenomorphs phoyo-perfect to the movie versions. Probably an idea not to cross any franchise streams and include fanfic Star Wars maps in this series though, Here's a look at a double page spread by Larocca from the first issue of Alien.

And then the other side.

And then all joined up together.

Might we get a further look at what happens to humans captured and kept by the Aliens as well as becoming hosts for Alien embryos? Once upon a time, pre-Aliens Queen, we would have seen how human corpses were turned into Alien eggs…

ALIEN #1

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210568

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Salvador Larroca (CA) Inhyuk Lee

THE ICONIC CINEMATIC TERROR MAKES ITS MARVEL DEBUT!

Gabriel Cruz gave his life to Weyland-Yutani–In the case of an alien attack he barely survived, almost literally! Recently retired, Cruz is trying to patch things up with his abandoned son with the help of his friend, a Bishop-model android, but his re-entry into civilian life is not going smoothly…and his encounters with the deadly Xenomorph are far from over. Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Salvador Larroca team up to tell an all-new tale of the titan of horror and science fiction that has scared audiences for decades. No one is safe. No one is innocent. And no one can hear you scream.

Parental Advisory In Shops: Mar 24, 2021 SRP: $4.99