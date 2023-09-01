Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: critical role, Vox Machina

Preview Of Critical Role Legend of Vox Machina: Whitestone Chronicles

The Legend of Vox Machina: The Whitestone Chronicles - Ripley is the first volume in a new graphic novel trilogy from Dark Horse Books.

The Legend of Vox Machina: The Whitestone Chronicles – Ripley is the first volume in a new graphic novel trilogy from Dark Horse Books intended to tell moe stories focused on the history ofcharacters from Critical Role and Amazon Studios' The Legend of Vox Machina animated series. The Whitestone Chronicles will focus on Ripley and serve as a prequel to the cartoon. The volume is written by Marieke Nijkamp of Critical Role: Vox Machina—Kith & Kin, drawn by Tyler Walpole of Blood of Dragons and lettered by Jimmy Betancourt.

Tragedy strikes the renowned de Rolo family of Whitestone when they're massacred by the vicious Briarwoods. Luckily for Dr. Anna Ripley, the bloodshed and regime change present the perfect opportunity for her to further her own dark plans in service to Whitestone's new ruling family. But just how much of her loyalty lies with the family, when compared to her work?

The Legend of Vox Machina is based on the first campaign of the Dungeons & Dragons web series Critical Role, in which a group of professional voice actors played Dungeons & Dragons. Mighty Nein, an upcoming animated series based on the second campaign, was announced in January 2023. It stars Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Matthew Mercer, Liam O'Brien, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham, reprising their roles from the campaign. The first ten of twelve episodes were funded via a Kickstarter campaign and the series was renewed by Amazon for a a third season as well as Mighty Nein, an upcoming series based on the second campaign.

The Legend of Vox Machina: The Whitestone Chronicles—Ripley HC arrives in bookstores on the 16th of April 2024 and comic book stores on the 17th. A 13 page digital preview will be available on Kindle from the 7th of February 2024.

