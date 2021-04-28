Preview Of Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz's X-Men #1 For July 2021

Bleeding Cool has been a major fan of Pepe Larraz's work for a few years now, drawing books like Avengers and relaunching X-Men with Jonathan Hickman to great effect. And he's now the artist on the new X-Men #1, relaunching from Marvel Comics in July, written by Gerry Duggan. And we have a first look at some of his uncoloured, unlettered pages from X-Men #1… with rogue fighting a tentacled xenomorph of sorts… and taking in the local architecture.

A look at the new X-Men in action with Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Sunfire, Wolverine, Polaris and Synch – Rogue already having been punched through buildings.

It certainly is a big bugger, with Rogue forced to play catch.

But Polaris seems to be earning her spot, wrapping the creature in the buildings around them.

But it looks like there may be a psychic assault as well – hang on, a massive alien landing on Manhattan and psychically assaulting its citizens? Is Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz's X-Men #1 the new Watchmen?