Preview: Saga #55 by Brian K. Vaughan & Fiona Staples for $2.99

Last night, a number of comic book stores had midnight launches of the long, long-awaited first issue of the second half of Saga by Brian K Vaughan and Fiona Staples. Here's how three comic book stores showed it off.

Challengers Comics + Conversation of Chicago, IL: Next week is the long-awaited, hotly-anticipated return of SAGA: and you can get your copy early at our Saga #55 Midnight Release at 11:59 PM on Tuesday, January 25th! There's even a souvenir pack for the first fifty fans!

Books with Pictures of Portland, OR: T O N I G H T. Saga #55. You. Us. Here. 11:30pm-1am. Come and get it. Wear a costume.

Acme Comics of Greensboro, NC: JOIN US FOR A SPECIAL MIDNIGHT DEBUT EVENT FOR SAGA #55 TONIGHT JANUARY 25th AT 11:59PM! VERY LIMITED QUANTITIES OF SAGA SWAG WILL BE DISTRIBUTED TO ATTENDEES TONIGHT!

Lots to say about the 44-page-for-$2.99 comic book, but for now, let's just run the Amazon preview... which starts with the kind of language we are more used to coming from yesterday's Harley Quinn.

SAGA #55 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

NOV210030

(W) Brian K. Vaughan (A/CA) Fiona Staples

NEW STORY ARC At long last, Hazel and her star-crossed family are finally back and here to kick off a NEW STORY ARC! So, where the hell have they been? As thanks for fans' endless patience, the SAGA team is proud to return with a double-length issue-44 pages of story for the regular $2.99 price point-without variant covers or gimmicky renumbering. Just more pulse-pounding adventure, heart-wrenching character drama, and gloriously graphic sex and violence, as SAGA begins the second half the series and the most epic chapter yet! The SAGA series has sold over 6.8 million copies to date across all formats, has been translated into 20 languages, and has garnered multiple Eisner and Harvey Awards, plus a Hugo Award, British Fantasy Award, Goodreads Choice Award, Shuster Award, Inkwell Award, Ringo Award, and more. It has been featured in such mainstream media outlets as TIME, Entertainment Weekly, The Atlantic, NPR, and beyond, and has become a pop culture phenomenon. In Shops: Jan 26, 2022 SRP: $2.99