What Stephanie Phillips Got Past DC In Today's Harley Quinn #11

Stephanie Phillips time! Yesterday, Jed MacKay tweeted "Look, I know we're all excited about SAGA coming back, but let's not forget about the real comics triumph this week: me getting the phrase "dump truck ass" past my editors and into print." You think Jed? I mean obviously yes, about Saga, and I presume that phrase will be appearing in Mary Jane & Black Cat: Beyond published tomorrow. But that's nothing compared to Stephanie Phillips and what she got past her editors in this week's Harley Quinn #11 with Riley Rossmo and Ivan Plascencia. As Keepsake puts a philosophical question to Harley Quinn with devastating consequences…

Not that Harley Quinn is going to play Keepsake's games… and has quite an easy way to take back control of the conversation. For now at least.

A complete and utter kant by all accounts. Ages 13+, that's the recommended age rating for Harley Quinn #11. And handing out lessons in philosophy from someone who was a real pissant… Harley Quinn #11 is published by DC Comics today. Just make sure Pamela doesn't read it or we might have another Batman: Damned on our hands…

HARLEY QUINN #11 CVR A RILEY ROSSMO

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A/CA) Riley Rossmo

A train leaves for Gotham at eight p.m. averaging 80 miles per hour, carrying one very dramatic villain named Keepsake, a bomb strapped to the engine, and me…Harley Quinn! One track leads straight to Gotham Central Station, where hundreds of lives are at risk, but the other track…that one leads to my best friend and sidekick, Kevin. Sacrifice the one to save the many? I hate that Philosophy 101 crap, and I'm really starting to hate trains.

