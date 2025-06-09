Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Gehenna, maria llovet

Printer Refuses To Print Gehanna: Naked Aggression Maria Llovet Cover

Printer refuses to print the Maria Llovet cover to Gehanna: Naked Aggression, which should have been published from Image Comics this week.

Objection over the cover's nudity, specifically public hair, led to the refusal and resulting publication delay

Polybagged covers are increasingly used in comics to obscure mature content, trending across publishers

Maria Llovet is known for bold, erotic art in comics like Luna, Heartbeat, and collaborations on Faithless

Gehenna: Naked Aggression #1 by Patrick Kindlon and Maurizio Rosenzweig is a new comic book series published by Image Comics, that has been delayed a month. It should have been out this week, but instead it will now be out next month. But the delays are not the usual ones. Instead, the printer has refused to publish the Maria Llovet polybagged cover because they found it objectionable. Patrick Kindlon suggests to Bleeding Cool that "Maybe it was the public hair? We respect the printer's right to run their business as they want, but we need to get word out to readers that this book will be pushed back due to no fault of ours or Image Comics. "

Will do, Patrick. Here's the solicited image, which was to be published in the heart-covered polybag as below.

And the version behind the obscuring object can be found here. Of late, polybagged covers to comics to obscure violence, nudity or surprise included freebies, has become more common, for both covers and inside pages. Recent examples include Skybound's Battle Beast, Marvel's Red Band line, Dynamite's I comics and Titan's Gun Honey.

Maria Llovet is a comics author and illustrator from Barcelona, with numerous graphic novels, often of an erotmic nature, being published in Europe and the US, such as Luna, Loud, Heartbeat, Eros/Psyche, Crave, Violent Flowers, Porcelain, among others. As an artist, she has collaborated with Brian Azzarello in Faithless for Boom Studios, with Patrick Kindlon on There's Nothing There from Black Mask, and with James Tynion IV in Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country and Thessaly for DC.

GEHENNA: NAKED AGGRESSION #1 (OF 4)

STORY PATRICK KINDLON

ART / COVER A MAURIZIO ROSENZWEIG

COVER B ANAND RAMCHERON

COVER C ATSUJI YAMAMOTO

COVER D POLYBAGGED MARIA LLOVET

COVER E (1:25) MATTEO SCALERA

There's a contract out on Gehenna. But she's managed to stay alive long enough that the contract has been resold several times as consolidated debt between criminal organizations. Now she intends to put a stop to the chain of custody on that contract. With a bullet Series creators PATRICK KINDLON (FRONTIERSMAN) and MARCO FERRARI (SCARLETT) and artist MAURIZIO ROSENZWEIG (Dylan Dog), bring you nonstop action inspired by Gun Honey and Elektra: Assassin.

JUNE 11 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99 COVER D $9.99

